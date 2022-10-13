Hockey Canada board resigned after justice Thomas Cromwell’s recommendation – Sportsnet.ca

A former Supreme Court judge recommended a major change at Hockey Canada a day before the embattled sports organization’s president/CEO resigned and its board of directors stepped down on Tuesday.

Hockey Canada released a memo from Justice Thomas Cromwell on Thursday alongside his interim report assessing the organization’s governance.

The memo, dated Monday, says “there can’t be a serious debate” Hockey Canada leadership had lost the confidence of key stakeholders and that call for change had to be answered.

Cromwell advised Hockey Canada to establish a board and a board chair who agree to serve as transitional board for only one year. The transition council will be responsible for addressing “the many public concerns about the organization’s senior management team.”

Hockey Canada announced Tuesday that President and CEO Scott Smith has resigned and that its entire board of directors has stepped down.

Cromwell was ordered to conduct a full review of Hockey Canada’s board in August after it became known that the organization had reached an undisclosed settlement with a woman who alleged she had been sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the country’s 2018 world junior team.