Hoang Vinh Le: Missing Vietnamese baby boy found in Sydney reunited with his grandmother

A boy has been reunited with his grandmother after his mother said she gave him to a random woman at a coffee shop more than a year ago.

Hoang Vinh Le, two, was reunited with his happy grandmother Kim Huong Tran at the end of September, 16 months after he was reported missing.

In a bizarre missing persons case that stunned Australia, his mother Lyn Kim Do said she handed Vinh over to a woman named ‘Kathy Nguyen’ in May 2021 – along with $200 to care for him – after they met at a coffee shop in Cabramatta, Sydney. west.

The young mother was jailed for contempt after refusing to say where he was or give details of his new carer.

Now, after more than a year, Vinh has been found where his grandmother says A Current Affair he had been abandoned at a childcare center for three days in Campsie, in Sydney’s south-west.

The little boy’s disappearance followed court orders made on April 19 last year for the youngster to live with his grandmother following a family dispute. His parents refused to hand him over

“The missing boy has been found,” Grandma Kim said Tuesday. ‘Finally I got him back.’

On September 25, Kim received a surprise call from the police, who put Vinh on a video call to confirm that she recognized him.

Eventually she was told how he was abandoned at a childcare center in Sydney, the grandmother claimed.

She said she was told that a young woman had taken Vinh to the daycare and asked the staff to keep him there for 12 hours.

After three hours, the young woman then called to say she had to go to Vietnam for a funeral.

“She wanted him there for a day, but the lady says, “no, I’m not looking after the night. You have to come and get him,” and no one picked him up for three days, Kim said.

Staff at the center eventually recognized his father Hoang Thanh Le when he came to pick him up and called the police.

After a paternity test confirmed Vinh’s identity and a court hearing gave Kim custody, she was finally allowed to bring him home.

However, Vinh initially struggled to remember her and now no longer responds to his name.

‘I don’t know what they called him, another name. I call him Vinh, or before I called him Vincent,” Kim said.

‘He has skin rashes so he itches a lot so I have to scratch him like all the time.

‘He cries during the night. So when he sleeps, I’m always there with him. I think he’s a little scared because he just doesn’t want anyone to leave him.”

Discussing the case, NSW Police Inspector Timothy Liddiard described it as ‘unique’ and ‘complex’.

“We conducted a number of overt investigations which included searches of premises,” he said.

He revealed that during searches the police had found evidence that Vinh was in several rooms and found car seats, nappies, toys and clothes, but never managed to find the child himself.

“But in the end it was very satisfying to be able to reunite the family,” he added.

“We definitely have some work to do trying to track Vinh’s movements during that period.”

Kim helped raise Vinh when the couple split shortly after he was born in June 2020.

She gained custody of him before the parents changed their minds and obtained a court order allowing him to stay with his father Thanh.

However, Kim refused to hand over Vinh.

Thanh then took the child on April 9 last year, kick-starting a bizarre series of events.

His father took the child from a doctor’s waiting room, leaving his grandmother devastated.

“I got the order from the federal court that says the child must live with me until 18, otherwise I would not tear the child away,” Thanh told police at the time.

In a Facebook post by Thanh in May 2021, he shared photos of Vinh.

‘Just informing everyone that me and my partner and our son Hoang Vinh Le are safe and all living happily together there because (sic) we are not missing. So I don’t know why we are listed as missing persons LOL.’

The parents were arrested a week later. But there was no sign of their son.

In a sworn statement, Do said she left baby Vinh with his godmother because she ‘couldn’t give him the care he needed’ and she ‘didn’t want him to live with his mother’.

His mother Lyn Kim Do, 21, was found guilty of contempt in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in February and sentenced to six months behind bars.

It is the second time Do has been jailed for contempt in relation to her son Vinh, after she received an early one-week sentence for failing to comply with orders regarding the child.