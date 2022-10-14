HMP Kingston prison which locked up serial killers is converted into luxury apartments

A Grade II listed 19th-century life prison in which serial killers, a Nazi war criminal and an Eastenders ‘Dirty Den’ actor were imprisoned, has been converted into 64 apartments for up to £325,000 – giving new meaning to ‘home forever”.

HMP Kingston in Portsmouth, Hampshire has been converted into luxury apartments known as ‘The Old Portsmouth Gaol’.

Originally built in 1877, the former life sentence housed exclusively men serving life sentences after the abolition of the death penalty in 1965.

Notable inmates included Leslie Grantham who spent time there after shooting and murdering a German taxi driver before portraying Eastenders villain ‘Dirty Den’. Others included Scottish serial killer Archibald Hall and Nazi war criminal Anthony Sawoniuk.

After the prison doors were closed for the last time in March 2013, the St Cross Homes refurbishment project began in 2020.

The apartments retain some of their original features, including their imposing 19th century exterior and have been converted around the historic ’roundabout and wings’ arrangement common in Victorian prisons.

Now a range of two bedroom apartments are up for grabs, all with allocated parking and ranging in price from £250,000 to £325,000.

In addition, the original doorways, internal balustrade, masonry, window sills, stairs and landings have been retained.

The bathrooms have ‘clean lines’ which are complemented by modern fixtures and marble effect wall and floor tiles.

The bedrooms also have a contemporary monochrome interior with quality floors, white painted woodwork and recessed spotlights.

Martin Merrett, director of Bernards Estate Agents, which oversaw the sale of the apartments, says the building has “become something very special.”

The famous prisoners of HMP Kingston Leslie Grantham – Eastenders Actor Leslie Grantham Grantham is best known for playing ‘Dirty’ Den Watts in Eastenders. He served ten years for killing a West German taxi driver and had a sex scandal in 2004. Anthony Sawoniuk – Nazi war criminal Anthony Sawoniuk A Belarusian Nazi collaborator and the first and only person convicted under the British War Crimes Act 1991. He took part in the murder of the Jewish community in his hometown, before serving in the SS. Archibald Hall (aka Ray Fontaine) – Scottish serial killer Archibald Hall He became known as the “Killer Butler” because he committed his crimes while serving members of the aristocracy. The M25 Three: Raphael George Row, Michael George Davis and Randolph Egbert Johnson The three were given life sentences after being convicted of murders and robberies that took place around the M25 in December 1988. The convictions were overturned in 2000.

Martin, from Portsmouth in Hampshire, said: ‘It was a lifelong prison so it certainly gives new meaning to the phrase ‘home forever’.

‘It’s been in and around Portsmouth for a long time so it’s a bit of a local institution in both respects.

“It’s amazing what they’ve done down there. What would have been a dilapidated building has turned into something very special.

‘We’ve had viewings and everyone has been very impressed with the historic feel the site still has, but with a modern twist.

“It has generated a lot of interest and is a bit of a talking point in the city – we haven’t really had any problems selling the apartments.

“I think the buyers are counting on having nicer neighbors than the building was used to. And of course they can move freely.’

The renovation of the old building was overseen by chartered surveyors Chris Flint Associates.

Director Chris Flint said it was a “one time” opportunity to work in such a historic site and said in the eyes of many potential buyers “prison is the real feature.”

Chris, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, said: ‘It’s really a one-off – you probably wouldn’t find one or two in a lifetime of work.

‘It’s been really good, and we’ve done a lot of work with Portsmouth City Council’s planning department and their conservation officer to preserve as much as possible while integrating a modern apartment into what was a very old building.

‘It’s also a Grade II listed building, so it was tricky, but that relationship with the municipality has worked very well to bring out essentially a redundant building.

‘It really is a super building, and very attractive from the outside with the original brickwork and windowsills – the actual architectural detailing of it is really special.

“For me personally, you’re moving away from that relationship of what happened internally to one of a modern approach. You get out of that prison and into what is now a residential house.

“With a number of people I spoke to who were interested in buying, the real feature is the prison.

‘There is a distinction between the two, but many people like that association. But the buyers can certainly keep their own keys.’

In 2003, an inspection report found that the older detention unit in Kingston was in an unacceptable condition, lacking privacy, limited natural light and ventilation, and restricted movement.

Ian Maguire, Deputy Director of Regeneration at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Portsmouth City Council is always keen to work with partners to improve brownfield sites and preserve the city’s heritage.

“It is essential to find landowners and quality developers who share our city’s vision and reflect the commitment and involvement of the municipality’s planning team. I am delighted that this has been achieved on the HMP Kingston site.”