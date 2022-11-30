Home H&M to cut 1,500 jobs worldwide as it struggles with rising costs
Categories: Economy

H&M to cut 1,500 jobs worldwide as it struggles with rising costs

Swedish fashion giant H&M is cutting 1,500 jobs worldwide as it struggles with rising costs

By Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter

published: | Updated:

Fashion giant H&M is going to cut 1,500 jobs worldwide because of the rising cost of living.

The Swedish company said it is reducing costs and further improving efficiency. The aim is to save 2 billion Swedish kronor (£158 million) every year from the second half of 2023.

The cuts are expected to cost £63.3 million this quarter. The retailer, which also owns the Cos and Monki brands, employs approximately 155,000 people in 4,700 stores worldwide.

Related Post
  1. Should you bide your time and rent between selling and buying?

    Do you have to bide your time and rent between selling and buying? It's a…

  2. Harbour Energy warns the Government over the consequences of another windfall tax

    Harbor Energy warns cabinet to 'think carefully about the consequences' of another windfall tax for…

  3. Virgin Money shares surge as rising interest rates provide healthy earnings growth

    Virgin Money shares rise as rising interest rates and credit card sales deliver healthy earnings…

Cuts: H&M says it wants to save 2 billion Swedish kronor (£158 million) every year from second half of 2023

Chief executive Helena Helmersson said: ‘We will support our colleagues in finding the best possible solution for their next step.’

Susannah Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘Leaving lights and heating on in large stores is becoming increasingly prohibitively expensive.

“With shoppers becoming impressively price sensitive, retailers are finding it harder to pass on increases in input costs.

Shoppers are showing signs of trading in and hunting for bargains, so H&M is under pressure to compete with chains perceived to offer greater value.”

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on it, we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money and use it for free. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to compromise our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: costscutdaily mailJobsmoneymoney marketsrisingstrugglesworldwide
2 days ago

Recent Posts

The three jewels that will help us live more harmoniously

What does a rewarding life look like to you? How about this … imagine you’ve…

48 seconds ago

Don’t blame Mac Jones: Patriots Offense Shows Lack of Spark after Loss to Bills

Billie Weiss/Getty ImagesA little over a week ago, the New England Patriots were winners of…

2 mins ago

Rihanna dazzles in a silver embellished co-ord as she struts out of a Miami nightclub

Shine as bright as a diamond! Rihanna shines in a silver embellished outfit as she…

14 mins ago

Kanye West LIVE – Twitter bans rapper following Hitler’s comments on Alex Jones

LIVEKanye West LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

19 mins ago

Birmingham doctors’ climate of fear is putting patients at danger, claim whistleblowers

Doctors who raise concerns about patient safety at one of England's largest hospital funds are…

20 mins ago

Ghana vs Uruguay, S Korea and Portugal predictions: World Cup 2022

Al Jazeera's AI robot Kashef ran the numbers and made some predictions for today's games.For…

23 mins ago