HKTDC Export Index 1Q23: Hong Kong Export Index rebounds sharply



HONG KONG, Mar 21, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The HKTDC Export Index grew 9.3 indicate 39.0 in January-March this year, showing a considerable enhancement in service belief amongst Hong Kong exporters after borders in between Hong Kong and Mainland China resumed in early February. Complete advantages are anticipated to materialise in coming months. HKTDC Director of Research Ms Irina Fan [R] and Senior Economist (Greater China) Ms Cherry Yeung [L] revealed the HKTDC Export Index for the very first quarter of 2023 at an interview today. The first-quarter export study by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) revealed that nearly all participants (98%) reported favorable effects from the steady resumption of regular cross-border travel considering that early January, specifically from the more versatile and regular company travel and cross-border engagements. More than one-third of the exporters (36.5%) would increase deliveries through Hong Kong, after cross-boundary land freight transportation was normalised, driven mainly by end-user demands and a choice for storage, sub-packaging and processing to be carried out in the city. Service restores Launching the study today, HKTDC Director of Research Ms Irina Fan stated: “As regular travel in between Hong Kong and the rest of the world resumes, numerous countless high-spending mainland and abroad organization tourists have actually been returning to Hong Kong in current months, developing motivation for the city’s financial healing.” Ms Fan expected that more international purchasers would go to trade fairs in Hong Kong throughout the peak sourcing season to renew stock and fulfill bottled-up need. “All these advancements are the pull elements for the city’s trade outlook, and we anticipate a steady pick-up in the 2nd half of 2023,” she stated. “Taking into account the external obstacles and unpredictabilities, our export projection for this year stays the same at a 5% development year-on-year.” Flexibility in service method Majority the participants (55.7%) anticipated production and operating expense to increase, primarily due to the fact that of greater basic material, logistics and labour expenses. Versus this background, regional exporters have actually embraced a flexible technique. In addition to cash-flow management (39.9%, up 5.3 portion points), more exporters have actually concentrated on e-commerce advancement (36.3%, up 7.5 portion points), value-added service arrangement (31.6%, up 6.6 portion points) and abroad market growth (30.5%, up 7.5 portion points) in the very first quarter of 2023. Clothes sector most positive in 12 years The HKTDC performs the Export Index study every quarter, speaking with 500 exporters from 6 significant markets – equipment, electronic devices, jewellery, watches and clocks, toys and clothes – to evaluate service self-confidence in near-term export potential customers. The Index suggests a positive or cynical outlook, with 50 as the dividing line. HKTDC Senior Economist (Greater China) Ms Cherry Yeung stated all market sectors saw an upturn in exporter self-confidence, showing enhancing belief. “Clothing is the most appealing sector, which swings back to the expansionary area (51.5, up 27.7 points) because the 3rd quarter of 2011, followed by toys (47.9, up 19.0 points) and wrist watches (47.5, up 10.7 points),” she stated. Ms Yeung associated the leap to the high penetration of style e-commerce throughout the pandemic and surging need for brand-new clothing as the world went back to typical. She included: “Mainland China (47.9) surpasses Japan (46.9) as the most positive market, followed by ASEAN (44.8 ). Improving belief was likewise seen towards the United States and European Union markets.” Sub-indexes, consisting of the Trade Value Index (48.0, up 8.8 points), Employment Index (47.6, up 7.3 points) and Offshore Trade Index (28.0, up 8.3 points), likewise went up. The Procurement Index stayed controlled at 28.4 (down 0.5 point), however momentum differed throughout sectors – clothes, jewellery and toys enhanced, while wrist watches and electronic devices somewhat decreased. Referrals

– HKTDC Research site: http://research.hktdc.com/

– HKTDC Export Index 1Q23: Sharp rebound in export self-confidence as China re-opens https://bit.ly/3YZJoKe

