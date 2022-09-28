Hit your stride in a pair of classic Vans like Willow or shop one of our lookalikes

SHOPPING: Products in this article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Willow Smith treads where many others have gone: namely, slipping her tootsies into a pair of classic plaid Vans that everyone from surfers to fashionistas has seen.

The budding actress/singer was seen running errands with her boyfriend in Under Armor shorts, a tie-dye T-shirt and the black and white slip-ons that put Sean Penn on the map, circa 1982 (via Fast Times on Ridgemont High).

You’ll never go wrong with these Southern California staples: Make them yours for just $33.

A number of other celebrities have been spotted in these plaid babies, including Gwen Stefani, Kristen Stewart and Julia Roberts. So while Willow certainly isn’t the first to defend a pair, she’s certainly in good company.

SoCal style! Model Nina Agdal turned to British fast fashion purveyor Pretty Little Thing for this casual outfit that’s both comfort and cool

A black and white checkerboard pair of Vans will go from summer to fall and even into the winter months. Wear them with everything from jeans and shorts to even mini skirts and even maxi skirts. They have an effortless cool that will always be in style.

Get them now or shop from our other lookalikes including Charles & Keith, Burberry and Keds, all budgets covered.