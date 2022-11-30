Home Historic win becomes bittersweet loss for Tunisian fans
Historic win becomes bittersweet loss for Tunisian fans

Tunisia defeated France 1-0 at the Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, but the shock victory was not enough to make it to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Carthage Eagles took the lead after 58 minutes thanks to French native Wahbi Khazri, who scored the only goal of the game. It was also the North Africans’ first goal in the tournament.

France had already secured qualification after two previous victories against Australia and Denmark. In the group’s other match, Australia guaranteed their place in the second round by beating tournament favorites Denmark 1–0.

But despite the loss, Tunisian fans gathered outside the stadium to simultaneously celebrate the bittersweet loss and historic victory.

2 days ago

