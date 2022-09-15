Historic U.S. southeast hardwood forests threatened by rapacious $11B wood pellet industry

Environmentalists warn that in the southeastern US, hundreds of thousands of acres of forest are being cut down each year to make wood pellets to fuel European power plants in a deceptive effort to fight climate change.

The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) and other groups say logging in forests stretching from Texas to Virginia is destroying a biodiversity hotspot, including century-old hardwood trees that take decades to replace.

More than two dozen pellet plants operate in the so-called North American coastal plain, which has already lost some 70 percent of its historic vegetation, thanks in part to an $11 billion global industry that will grow to $20.5 billion by 2030.

The European Union voted this week to phase out the multibillion-dollar subsidies that make wood pellets economically viable, but environmentalists like Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg and others say it’s too little, too late.

dr. Treva Gear, who campaigns against opening a second Spectrum Energy lumber mill in her hometown of Adel, Georgia, says hijacking, timber trucks and dirty pellet mills are ravaging her community.

Environmental researchers say Enviva sources pellets from whole hardwood trees in Virginia and North Carolina, while the company says it only uses treetops, limbs and other waste

“When we save the forest, we save the people, and often we forget the faces behind the forest,” said Dr. Gear to DailyMail.com.

“It is an assault on people to set up an industry that emits such a huge amount of particulate matter, volatile organic compounds and dust into the air.”

Wood pellets are made from compressed sawdust, logging and even whole logs and are used to fuel everything from home stoves to power plants.

Proponents say they are cleaner than coal and help governments meet near-term carbon reduction targets as distant solutions – such as wind and solar farms – come online.

However, their green credentials are being questioned. a 2017 study by the World Resources Institute found that burning wood emits 2.5 times more carbon dioxide than natural gas, and 30 percent more than coal.

The so-called ‘green’ Drax power station in the north of England burns taxpayer-subsidized wood pellets from the southeastern US to supply 12 percent of Britain’s total electrical power.

Drax emits 15.6 megatons of carbon dioxide each year, warming the planet and causing extreme weather events such as floods, droughts and storms.

The US is the world’s largest producer of pellets, with 8.6 million tons of chips in 2019 or 22 percent of the global supply, mainly from the Southeast, followed by Canada (which produced 3.0 million tons), Vietnam (2, 5 million) and Russia (1.6 million). ).

David Carr, a Virginia lawyer at SELC, said the 7.5 tons exported by the US last year required clearing 137,656 acres of forest — an area larger than American Samoa.

Enviva is the world’s largest pellet company. The 10 plants in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Mississippi produce some 6.2 million tons per year, most of which are sold to the EU, Japan and the UK, including Drax.

Little remains but stumps and puddles in what was once a hardwood forest along the Roanoke River in northeastern North Carolina. The trees were converted into wood pellets for combustion in power plants in Europe

According to campaign group The Dogwood Alliance, harvested hardwood will be processed in 2017 by wood pellet producer Enviva in Sampson County, North Carolina.

Enviva vice president Jason Eberstein says wood pellets are boosting the Southeast’s economy, creating jobs and encouraging landowners to maintain their forests and grow more trees. Pellets, he adds, are made from treetops, limbs and other waste.

‘Wood energy is … part of the solution available today. And one that’s backed by science, embraced by climate leaders around the world, and backed by Democrats and Republicans,” Eberstein wrote in Real Clear Energy this month.

Researchers at Clark University disagree. Their research on satellite imagery found that between 2016 and 2018, the Enviva pellet mills in North Carolina and Virginia sourced nearly half of their timber from nearby hardwood forests.

“The vast majority of material harvested for these wood pellet facilities was logs,” says the report.

“Cutting forests on this scale can affect the water quality of downstream communities and destroy wildlife habitats, further threatening endangered species.”

Another study by Matthew Hansen, a geography professor at the University of Maryland, found in 2013 that forest loss in the subtropical forests of the Southeast was four times faster than in the rainforests of South America.

An impending shortage of Russian gas in the wake of the war in Ukraine has rekindled enthusiasm for heating homes with coal and wood pellets in Europe. Pictured: A heating products company in Berlin, Germany

Cooling towers stand in the Drax Group Plc power plant complex. in Yorkshire, UK, a former coal-burning plant that now generates heat from compressed waste

Environmentalists campaign against the burning of wood pellets and other so-called biofuels by Drax outside the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy in London

Worse, activists say, wood pellet production and exports are fueled by multibillion-dollar subsidies from the UK and the EU, which treat wood as renewable energy to fuel power plants and ease the transition from fossil fuels like coal. .

The EU wants to expand renewable energy as soon as possible, as it aims to accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral economy and end its dependence on fossil fuels from Russia, which has imposed sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Parliament on Wednesday voted in its Renewable Energy Directive to phase out government subsidies for the practice of burning trees and wood pellets as fuel, but evaded a target date for ending wood burning.

Carr of SELC said the directive had “significant loopholes” that allowed many subsidies to continue, and this was just the “beginning of the end” of the wrong climate policy.

Scot Quaranda, a spokesman for the Dogwood Alliance, said parliament had “wasted an opportunity to rectify the grave policy flaws that allowed precious forests from the US to be burned for electricity in Europe”.

“While they have taken a small step in that direction, not ending subsidies for this false climate change solution means more forests and communities will continue to suffer in the southern US,” Quaranda told DailyMail.com.