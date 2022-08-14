Historic movie theater where George Harrison and John Lennon spent teens to be converted into Lidl

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A movie theater frequented by George Harrison and John Lennon in their youth could be converted into a supermarket.

Lidl plans to open a new multi-million pound store on the ground floor of the former Abbey Cinema on Church Road North in Liverpool’s Wavertree district.

The two Beatles lived close to the site in their teens, visiting often and even using the space for inspiration. It appears in both their personal writings and the original lyrics of the band’s 1966 song In My Life.

Although Lidl initially planned to demolish the site, these plans were shelved after a successful campaign to list the Art Deco cinema.

Lidl plans to open a new multi-million pound store on the ground floor of the former Abbey Cinema (pictured) on Church Road North in Liverpool’s Wavertree district

The two Beatles lived close to the Abbey Cinema in their teens, visiting often and even using the space for inspiration

The supermarket chain said its revised development ideas would now ensure the building would be “preserved”[ed] and improve[d]’, while the area would ‘revitalize'[d]’, reports the BBC.

Designed by renowned architect and leader of Liverpool City Council, Sir Alfred Ernest Shennan, the former cinema opened its door to the public in 1939 during the golden age of British cinemas when crowds flocked to the seats.

Four decades later, in 1979, the cinema closed and later functioned as a bingo hall, snooker club and then three different supermarkets.

Lidl bought the site after the Co-op moved. Last year, after an investigation it had commissioned, the chain announced that the building was ‘beyond economic recovery’, reports Liverpool Echo.

But a local community campaign saved the site from demolition. Following the Save The Abbey campaign, organized by Love Wavertree, Historic England has awarded the building Grade 2 listing in April 2021.

Lidl has said it now wants to preserve and renovate the front of the building and also create 30 new full- and part-time jobs in addition to its other plans for the new store.

The Abbey Cinema features in both the personal writings of George Harrison (bottom right) and John Lennon (top right) as well as the original lyrics of the band’s 1966 song In My Life

The supermarket also launched a public consultation on the blueprints.

Stuart Jardine, Lidl GB’s regional head of real estate, told the BBC: ‘We have listened carefully to feedback from residents and stakeholders.

‘[We] believe our proposals are the most viable option to revitalize this area for the local community.

“We are delighted to present the new plans, which would not only deliver Lidl’s high-quality and affordable products to residents, but also preserve and enhance the former Abbey Cinema building.”