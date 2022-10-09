Historians fear smaller Coronation could ‘waste opportunity to advertise Britain on a global stage’

A ‘stripped’ coronation could squander an important opportunity to promote Britain’s position in the world, commentators said yesterday.

King Charles would prefer an abridged ceremony that would be drastically shorter and see the guest list reduced from 8,000 dignitaries to just 2,000.

Commentators warned that the plans would risk sending around the world with a “discount-price coronation” and miss a chance to show the nation on the global stage.

Historians said it could be a missed opportunity to exercise the ‘soft power’ of the monarchy, as scenes of pomp and circumstance would draw the eyes of the world to Britain.

The Queen’s state funeral drew tourists to London and Windsor and the coronation could provide a similar boost.

Historian Andrew Roberts said the coronation — expected next summer — could prove to be a much-needed celebration after a winter dominated by the cost of living and the war in Ukraine.

King Charles (pictured reading the Queen’s speed in May) would prefer an abbreviated ceremony that would be drastically shorter and see the guest list reduced from 8,000 dignitaries to just 2,000

Royal viewers had hoped for a day of pomp to rival the Queen’s coronation in 1953 (pictured), which was watched by millions in Britain and around the world

He said, ‘Coronations come once in a generation. If this is seen as a cheap coronation, it will backfire.

“This is an opportunity to represent the people and the nation on the world stage. It would be a great pity if that were lost.’

The king is expected to be crowned at Westminster Abbey next June, although no official date has been announced.

Royal viewers had hoped for a day of pomp and ceremony to rival the Queen’s coronation in 1953, which was watched by millions in Britain and around the world.

But King Charles would prefer a shorter ceremony to reflect his wish for a slimmed down, modern monarchy, while retaining some of the drama and dignity that came with the Queen’s funeral.

The Queen’s State Funeral (pictured_ drew tourists to London and Windsor and the coronation could provide a similar boost)

Coronation blueprints include drastic cuts in the duration of the ceremony, from over three hours to just over an hour.

The guest list would also be reduced from 8,000 dignitaries who attended the Queen’s coronation to 2,000. Ceremonial robes can also be ditched for formal suits.

In 1953, some 8,000 guests gathered at Westminster Abbey for the three-hour ceremony that was first televised.

Millions watched the mysterious rituals and ancient traditions. But some are expected to be demolished in next year’s coronation, including the offering of gold bars to the monarch, and a lengthy process known as the Court of Claims, in which ceremonial roles were assigned to members of the nobility. Palace and government officials have been working on plans known as Operation Golden Orb, masterminded by the Duke of Norfolk.

King Charles would prefer a shorter ceremony to reflect his wish for a slimmed down, modern monarchy

Role of ‘peace broker’ after Leicester unrest The King wants to continue his work as a ‘peace broker’, with recent tensions in Leicester at the top of his agenda. As Prince of Wales, Charles devoted much of his energies to promoting interfaith harmony in the UK and abroad. He is known to be deeply “disturbed” by the recent unrest involving the Hindu and Muslim communities in Leicester. Earlier this week, he held a reception for members of the British South Asian Community in Edinburgh to recognize their contribution to Britain and invited community leaders and two senior police officers from the region. While there are no firm plans yet for the King to visit Leicester, Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said he was “hopeful” that one would be organized soon. A senior royal aide said Charles was keen to continue to play an active role in maintaining cohesion in the community. ‘The King has asked police and community groups from Leicester’ [were invited] because he was concerned to hear about the recent tensions and conflicts. “He hopes to build and promote interfaith and community dialogue and support,” they said. Among those speaking to the king this week were representatives of the Federation of Muslim Organizations, the Hindu community, the Daman and Diu communities in Leicester. Nixon said, “He was obviously grateful for what our role has been on the police front, and he was very, very interested in hearing the voice of the community.” East Leicester’s District Police Commander, Inspector Yakub Ismail, added that Charles “recognized the impact on the community and we are standing up for this and getting out of it.” Violence broke out in the city after an Asian Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India in Dubai on August 28.

The Duke, who played a key role in organizing the Queen’s funeral, has been tasked with preparing a shorter, simpler and more diverse coronation ceremony, according to The Mail on Sunday.

A source told the paper: ‘The king has withdrawn much of the coronation, realizing that the world has changed in the last 70 years.’ Prince William is also expected to play an important role in planning the ceremony.

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Mather started the plan for the king’s coronation, although it has since been updated.

He said, ‘No coronation robes. Give them to a museum where they belong. It won’t be a tweed jacket and jeans, but a morning suit or a lounge suit.’

He added: ‘There are about 700 colleagues, but not all of them will be there. The same goes for MPs: they won’t all be there because he won’t be crowned for them. He is crowned for the people.’

Velvet chairs made for the 1953 coronation are likely to be replaced by standard chairs. The traditional presentation of gold to the monarch is also likely to disappear. A ‘gold ingot or pound wedge’ was presented by the Lord Great Chamberlain before being placed on the altar.

A source said: ‘At a time when people feel the bottleneck, this won’t happen.’

Some key rituals will be preserved, including the anointing of the monarch, who will swear to be the “defender of the faith,” not the “defender of the faith” as previously speculated.

The 1762 Gold State Coach will also be part of the procession.

The ceremony is expected to be more religious and culturally diverse, with mysterious language adapted for a modern audience.

Mr Roberts said: ‘Coronations are moments of national celebration. Nobody wants to waste money, but Britain can only exercise its soft power effectively if these kinds of occasions are done right.

“A grand parade like a coronation is an opportunity to draw the world’s attention to Britain. It would make great publicity for Britain.”

But Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed, said the day would still bring some pomp and circumstance. She said, ‘It will be different from the Queen’s coronation. She was 26, young and beautiful and it was a very different time.

“I think King Charles read the public vote very well. Times have changed. We are in the midst of a war in Ukraine and a crisis in our own country. We still need moments of joy, and I still think this coronation will be just as beautiful, but it fits our times.” Buckingham Palace declined to comment.