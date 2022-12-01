His Dark Materials season 3 might not be the HBO Max show’s final entry

Its Dark Materials season 3 may be the conclusion to HBO’s TV adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy trilogy, but according to one of the show’s executive producers, it’s unlikely to be the final HBO adaptation of the author’s work.

In an exclusive chat with TechRadar ahead of the return of the HBO Max series, Jane Tranter revealed that the creative team wanted to adapt other stories in the His Dark Materials universe.

However, she added that future installments in the franchise would not come in the traditional form of a fourth season, or even all-original content. Instead, Tranter wants to bring more works by author Philip Pullman to life on the small screen, including The Book of Dust, Pullman’s follow-up series to the His Dark Materials book trilogy.

“I’ve made no secret of that,” Tranter said when asked if she’d like to edit more of Pullman’s novels. “I would absolutely love us to do The Book of Dust. We’ve talked to Philip about it and we really want to do it. [Showrunner] Jack Thorne has made it no secret that he also wants to film Once Upon a Time in the North, the original story by Lee Scoresby and Iorek Byrnison. We’d like to continue those conversations – we don’t want to stop.”

Will’s journey will not continue after Season 3 of His Dark Materials (Image credit: HBO)

Whether Dafne Keen and Lin-Manuel Miranda return as Lyra Silvertongue and Lee Scoresby – for The Book of Dust and Once Upon a Time in the North, respectively – is subject to availability.

Keen has begun filming a new Star Wars TV show, The Acolyte, for Disney Plus, which Keen says is about “how the Sith infiltrate the Jedi Order.” Meanwhile, Miranda was recently cast as Hermes in Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV show, which has been taped since June.

Other factors will also play a role in determining whether more His Dark Materials stories will be turned into live-action series, according to Tranter.

“We need Philip to finish them off [The Book of Dust novels]”, she explained. “And we need season three to be as successful as it takes for everyone to think ‘Yes, we want to see Lyra’s journey continue’ or ‘Yes, we want to see the origin of Lyra’s journey.’ “

Since The Amber Spyglass – the final book in Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy – came out in October 2000, the award-winning author has written multiple spin-offs that can be adapted into their own show or TV special. Alternatively, some of Pullman’s short stories or novellas, such as Lyra’s Oxford, could be put together into a series based on the plot of The Book of Dust. So there are plenty of His Dark Materials books ripe for adaptation.

However, as Tranter pointed out, a lot will depend on the success of His Dark Materials season 3. The first two seasons were received positively by both fans and critics, although they weren’t without their flaws. His Dark Materials season 3 follows a similar trajectory; in our review, we called the TV show’s third chapter a “reasonably entertaining, if somewhat disappointing final entry”, whose “terrific moments of fan-service are offset by some wildly inconsistent creative decisions.”

So it’s also up to general viewers and diehard His Dark Materials fans to decide whether more of Pullman’s groundbreaking works will move from the page to the screen.

