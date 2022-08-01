His Campaign Pitch? ‘No One Wants to Have a Beer With Me.’

In his own words, Adam Hollier is not the kind of man you want to have a beer with.

“Remember when George W. Bush was running and they said, ‘He’s the kind of guy you want to have a beer with?'” he told me, explaining his personality. “Nobody wants to have a beer with me.”

Why not, I asked?

“I’m no fun,” he said. “I’m the friend you call to move a heavy sofa. I’m the friend you call when you’re on the side of the road. Right? For example, I’m the friend you call when you need a designated driver.”

He repeated it one more time, in case I didn’t get it the first time: “I’m no fun.”

Hollier, 36, a Democratic candidate for a seat in the United States House of Representatives in Michigan’s newly redesigned 13th Congressional District, which includes Detroit and Hamtramck, is a whirlwind of perpetual motion. A captain and paratrooper in the Army Reserves, he ran the track and played safety at Cornell University, despite being only 5 feet-9. After a fellowship with AmeriCorps, he earned a graduate degree in urban planning from the University of Michigan.