Hipwood signs six-year contract extension with Lions

Brisbane Lions striker Eric Hipwood has signed a six-year contract extension with Brisbane, tying him to the club until the end of 2029.

Hipwood was already signed for 2023 and will be 32 by the time his six-year extension expires.

Eric Hipwood has signed a contract extension with Brisbane. Credit:AFL Photos

The 25-year-old suffered an ACL injury 17 months ago, but kicked nine goals this year during Brisbane’s three-game finals campaign to show he is approaching his best again.

The No. 14 pick of the 2015 national draft, Hipwood hopes to achieve ultimate success in Brisbane.