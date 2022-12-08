Hipwood signs six-year contract extension with Lions

Brisbane Lions striker Eric Hipwood has signed a six-year contract extension with Brisbane, tying him to the club until the end of 2029.
Hipwood was already signed for 2023 and will be 32 by the time his six-year extension expires.
The 25-year-old suffered an ACL injury 17 months ago, but kicked nine goals this year during Brisbane’s three-game finals campaign to show he is approaching his best again.
The No. 14 pick of the 2015 national draft, Hipwood hopes to achieve ultimate success in Brisbane.
“I jumped at the chance to re-sign, to be honest,” he said.
“One thing that attracted me to stay at the club is that I’ve been here since the dark times, so to be able to see good times and hopefully better times to come, it was a pretty easy decision.
“If you listen to some of my idols, Nick Riewoldt and Jonathan Brown, and what they’ve talked about after their careers and how proud they are to be a one-club player, that’s something I’ve always wanted to be , if I had the opportunity.”
Hipwood has scored 188 goals in 127 games and looms as a vital cog in Brisbane’s bid to break through for a flag next year.
“I was called up at a pretty unique time for the club, and in 12 months our list was more or less ended and we got a new coach and a new GM,” said Hipwood.