Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
SportsSports

Hipwood signs six-year contract extension with Lions

by Merry
written by Merry
Eric Hipwood has signed a contract extension with Brisbane.

Brisbane Lions striker Eric Hipwood has signed a six-year contract extension with Brisbane, tying him to the club until the end of 2029.

Hipwood was already signed for 2023 and will be 32 by the time his six-year extension expires.

Eric Hipwood has signed a contract extension with Brisbane.Credit:AFL Photos

The 25-year-old suffered an ACL injury 17 months ago, but kicked nine goals this year during Brisbane’s three-game finals campaign to show he is approaching his best again.

The No. 14 pick of the 2015 national draft, Hipwood hopes to achieve ultimate success in Brisbane.

“I jumped at the chance to re-sign, to be honest,” he said.

“One thing that attracted me to stay at the club is that I’ve been here since the dark times, so to be able to see good times and hopefully better times to come, it was a pretty easy decision.

“If you listen to some of my idols, Nick Riewoldt and Jonathan Brown, and what they’ve talked about after their careers and how proud they are to be a one-club player, that’s something I’ve always wanted to be , if I had the opportunity.”

Hipwood has scored 188 goals in 127 games and looms as a vital cog in Brisbane’s bid to break through for a flag next year.

“I was called up at a pretty unique time for the club, and in 12 months our list was more or less ended and we got a new coach and a new GM,” said Hipwood.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Keystone pipeline temporarily closed following Kansas oil spill

Peru ex-President Castillo detained as ‘rebellion’ probe proceeds

Christian Pulisic hits the golf course with social...

US prison warden found guilty in ‘rape club’...

Heartless’ response to World Cup death

Ex-NFL player’s widow sues Alabama funeral home for...

US sues to block Microsoft buying ‘Call of...

Aston Villa, Man United, Wolves and Liverpool swap...

Is Germany at risk of violent plots by...

Ex-Man United assistant Rene Meulensteen praises Portugal manager’s...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More