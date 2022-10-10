Hippos lock jaws with one another just feet away from safari guests' dining area in Zambia

The deadly fight took place just steps from the resort’s dining area

Two hippos have been caught on video raging in a fierce battle of strength just 50 feet from drowned guests at a Zambian holiday camp.

The dramatic footage shows the two hippos furiously battling for dominance and locking jaws in a death tussle as they come dangerously close to guests at the nearby resort.

The encounter was captured in July by an employee of Remote Africa Safaris, 27-year-old pilot Rory Friedman, at Tafika Camp in South Luangwa National Park.

Two hippos lock jaws in a fight at the Tafika Camp resort in Zambia in July

Two hippos battle just steps from Tafika Camp resort’s dining area

“This scene took place in the middle of our guest area where we eat breakfast and prepare for the day’s activities,” Friedman said.

‘I was in the bar filling water bottles for my guests when these two large males charged up the river bank and onto our lawn.

‘They stood off for a moment and then started chasing each other before finally locking jaws in a brutal fight.’

“You have to be quite careful because they (hippos) are very fast and unpredictable, especially when they are angry or on the move,” according to Mr. Friedman.

‘When they get into conflicts like this, they get tunnel vision and can be quite destructive to property.’

A guest watches as two hippos battle it out at the Tafika Camp resort in Zambia in July

Hippos can be ‘fast and unpredictable’, according to Mr. Friedman

The two hippos locked jaws as guests prepared for breakfast at the Zambian resort

In Africa, an average of 500 people are killed by hippos every year. The Luangwa River has the highest concentration of hippos in the world and is known for its wildlife and game viewing.

“We’re spoiled by the sheer abundance of wildlife in our area, so it’s not unusual to stumble upon something incredible every now and then,” Mr Friedman said. ‘It’s all unplanned and right outside our front door.’