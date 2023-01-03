Hippie who made $1.5 MILLION on OnlyFans looks to fulfill her dream of living off-grid

An OnlyFans model has revealed how she saved $1.5 million in just a few years after making money on the social media platform to fulfill her dream of living off-grid.

Indica Flower, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, comes from a long line of farmers and says “living with the land” and growing her own produce is “deep in her DNA.”

Photos posted to her Instagram account, where she has more than 320,000 followers, show the dreadlocked 25-year-old enjoying a simpler way of life thanks to her massive savings, featuring some of her day-to-day antics – including collecting eggs, picking strawberries, camping in the woods, cooking on the campfire and climbing trees.

Although she currently lives in an urban area, Indica hopes that the $53,800 a month she earns on OnlyFans will enable her to buy her own farm and she is on the hunt for the perfect lot.

The dream of the OnlyFans model is to create a “fully solar-powered home.”

To demonstrate her love of nature, a caption to one of her videos of her walking barefoot along a riverbank reads, “I wish we could all walk barefoot [and] naked without all the unwanted sexual attention.

‘I just want to [sic] live free in nature and feel the sun on my bare skin.’

And in another video, the model explains to her followers that while she may look sexy and glamorous, she’s “really just a nerdy hippie who likes to play in the mud.”

Indica reveals in one of her posts that she decided to enter the adult film industry more than a year ago after ending a long-term relationship.

Describing the chain of events, she wrote, “My long relationship came to an end, as with all things, and with it all my plans were lost. I stood there… Lost, scared and confused as f***. I mapped it all out. And then BOMB. In an instant it was gone. I needed change.

‘A big. And when the opportunity arose to enter the adult film industry, I jumped at it. Oh man. Talk about the scariest jump I’ve ever taken. I jumped from the high dive straight into the world of porn. It was terrifying. And exciting. And in the end it was one of the best decisions I ever made for myself.”

After entering the adult film industry and trying out stripping for a while, Indica built up a huge following on OnlyFans.

When she’s out and about, she says people often recognize her and ask for a photo.

Commenting on her work, she says: ‘I love my job.

“I have an incredible fan base that really accepts me as I am and has supported every venture from day one.”

She now uses OnlyFans earnings to live a more ethical, eco-friendly lifestyle.

Although she gets “a lot of hate” online, Indica says her family has been supportive of her career moves.

‘My parents are very liberal and open-minded. It was definitely an adjustment at first, they were more concerned about my safety than anything,” the model said.

“But ever since they realized I was healthy and happy, it’s just been unconditional love and support.”

“I am so incredibly grateful to them. I get a lot of hate on the internet… [including] comments saying “I’m fatherless” or that there must be something wrong with me if this is the career I’ve chosen.

“It’s 2022. I know it’s shocking, but some women genuinely enjoy sex and sexual environments. Let’s stop perpetuating these very damaging stories.’

By sharing photos of her sustainable lifestyle, Indica hopes she will inspire others to follow suit.

“Living off-grid and being in communion with Mother Nature gives a sense of purpose that nothing else can, in my opinion,” she explained.

“Raising farm animals (chickens for eggs, cows for milk, no meat, etc.) in a loving, ethical way is so rewarding.

‘I already grow some of my own feed and have four chickens that give me a lot of eggs.

“Knowing exactly where my food comes from is incredibly rewarding. No antibiotics, no chemicals.’

The model says she plans to stay in the porn industry for at least another five years before retiring in her early thirties and putting all her energy into her farm.

Looking ahead, the model says: ‘I hope to buy some acreage in a year or two and then I will start the official planning process’

Indica’s family, who lives nearby, also grow sugar cane and they have several communal gardens so she has access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Meanwhile, her uncle is a beekeeper, so she trades eggs for him for fresh, local honey.

While her dream is to create a “fully solar-powered home,” Indica is already halfway there.

‘I own my current home and have done as much as possible with the space; I have my chickens and I use a hydroponic system indoors to grow my herbs and leafy greens,” she revealed.

‘I grow potatoes outside and I have a complete compost system! It’s a very realistic goal in my opinion, but like all things it costs money.’

Looking ahead, the model says she plans to stay in the porn industry for at least another five years before retiring in her early 30s and doing everything she can to live off-grid.

“I hope to buy some acreage in the next two years and then I will start the official planning process,” Indica said.

