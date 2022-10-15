Hillsong pastor Brian Houston is back in Australia and prepares to fight charges over paedophile dad

Hillsong pastor Brian Houston has returned to Australia ahead of his court date after a whirlwind tour preaching across the American Midwest with wife Bobbie.

The controversial church minister will stand trial in December to defend allegations that he failed to report his pedophile father, Frank Houston, to authorities.

Brian Houston took to the pulpit during his US tour to open up about the ‘legacy of baggage’ he carried as Frank’s son.

Brian Houston (pictured) took to the pulpit during his US tour to open up about the ‘legacy of baggage’ he carried as Frank Houston’s son

The priest (pictured, with wife Bobbie) has asked his supporters to pray for him as he prepares to appear in court for the special hearing, which is due to last three weeks

Frank Houston (pictured) abused nine boys between 1965-1977 in Australia and New Zealand when he led the Assemblies of God church

“Earth inheritance may sound like a good idea… My parents, financially what I inherited was small, but the reality is that it also came through my father with baggage,” he said in a sermon at James River Church in Southwest Missouri.

‘Because when I was 45… I found out that my father, many years before that, in the 60s and 70s, was a pedophile.’

The headliner at the event told the packed crowds it was the most ‘heartbreaking’ news he had ever received.

‘The sad thing is all these years ago, I’m 68 years old and I’m still dealing with things that I’ve inherited, not doing anything myself, and so inheritance can come with all sorts of baggage.’

Frank Houston abused nine boys between 1965-1977 across Australia and New Zealand when he led the Assemblies of God church.

Brian Houston pleaded not guilty in March to allegations that he tried to cover up his father’s sexual abuse.

His father’s misdeeds had been revealed to him in 1999, according to a 2020 Christmas letter to church members.

The allegations involved his father sexually abusing a seven-year-old boy in 1970.

The priest has asked his supporters to pray for him as he prepares to appear in court for the special hearing, which is due to last three weeks.

Brian Houston (pictured, with Scott and Jenny Morrison at a Hillsong event) pleaded not guilty in March to allegations that he allegedly tried to cover up his father’s sexual abuse

Meanwhile, Mr Houston and his wife Bobbie (pictured together at the Park Hyatt in Sydney last year) have arranged an event on November 2 at an undisclosed location in Sydney’s Hills District

Meanwhile, the pastor’s own behavior has also been in the spotlight.

In March, Mr Houston resigned from the Pentecostal megachurch amid allegations of “unreason” against two women.

The church said it had investigated ‘two complaints lodged against Pastor Brian’ over the past 10 years.

A complaint was made after a church employee claimed to have been sent ‘inappropriate’ texts.

Houston’s friend, Reverend Phil Dooley, said the lyrics were “along the lines of ‘if I was with you I’d want to kiss and cuddle you,’ words like that,” as reported by Sydney Morning Herald.

The Hillsong Global Board said at the time that Mr Houston was “under the influence of sleeping pills to which he had developed an addiction” when he sent the messages.

The second incident was when Mr Houston knocked on the hotel door of a female guest after the 2019 Hillsong conference and entered.

The board defended the priest against the accusations.

In March, Mr Houston (pictured) resigned from the Pentecostal megachurch amid allegations of “unreason” against two women

“An in-depth investigation revealed that Reverend Brian became disoriented… after taking an anti-anxiety medication in excess of the prescribed dose, mixed with alcohol.”

Meanwhile, Mr Houston and his wife Bobbie have arranged an event on November 2 at an undisclosed location in Sydney’s Hills District.

The vicar tweeted this month that he was excited about the ‘evening with Brian and Bobbie’.

The couple founded Hillsong megachurch in 1983, and the organization has quickly grown to include more than 300 churches in 25 countries and 150,000 weekly attendees.

It originated in the Hills district of Sydney, where the couple owned a lavish gated home they bought for $165,000 in 1993.

It was put up for sale last month for $4.5 million.