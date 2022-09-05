Hillary says she switched to pantsuits after ‘suggestive’ photo was used in a Brazilian lingerie ad

<!–

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she started wearing her infamous pantsuit in the 1990s after a Brazilian company used the image of her in a skirt for a suggestive lingerie ad.

“I was sitting on a couch and the press was let in, some of them were shooting,” Clinton told CBS News host Norah O’Donnell on Sunday, describing the moment the image was captured when she was still first lady. used to be .

“Suddenly the White House is alerted to these billboards showing me I’m sitting with – I thought my legs [were] together, but the way it was shot is a bit suggestive,” the former secretary of state added.

Launched in 1995 in Brazilian magazines, the ad was for lingerie brand Duloren and featured an image of Clinton accidentally showing off her panties under a tight skirt during a trip to Brazil.

A 1995 Duloren lingerie ad featured an image of Hillary Clinton in a skirt showing a glimpse of her underwear

Clinton told CBS in an interview with her daughter Chelsea on Sunday that this moment and photographers constantly trying to catch a slip led her to start wearing pantsuits, which became a staple of her wardrobe.

One entire page was the image, while the other page contained a message from the brand to then-President Bill Clinton: “Mr. President of the United States, Your Excellency cannot imagine what a Duloren (brand) can do.

“A tribute from Duloren to one of the most important women of the decade,” the message continued in smaller print.

She was 49 years old at the time the ad was printed.

Clinton’s pantsuits have become an integral part of her wardrobe and are synonymous with her style. Pictured: Hillary Clinton walks through Midtown Manhattan on August 23 in pants and an oversized blouse

Even when Clinton was pictured in a flowy sundress at the Venice Film Festival in Italy last week, she wore leggings underneath.

She explained that after the Brazilian advertising experience, photographers started trying to catch a misstep, saying that when she walked up a flight of stairs, they would be under her photos.

“I just couldn’t handle it,” she said.

Clinton sat with her daughter Chelsea Clinton, 42, to promote their upcoming AppleTV+ documentary series “Gutsy,” which begins streaming on Friday, Sept. 9.

Hillary (center) and Chelsea (right) promoted their docuseries Gutsy, which begins streaming Friday on AppleTV+ and will show women claiming to be “brave and brave.”

After Clinton shared her story with O’Donnell, her daughter revealed, “I didn’t know that story, it’s by far the greatest revelation I’ve had.”

When the ex-first lady was asked during the interview whether to choose to remain in her marriage to her husband after it became known internationally that he was unfaithful, she said she has “no regrets”.

She also said staying married to Bill was the “braveest” decision of her private life — a nod to the name of her docuseries.

Hillary and Chelsea’s series is based on their co-authored work The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

The show follows the mother-daughter duo on adventures to showcase some who they claim are the world’s “bravest and bravest” women, including artists, activists and community leaders.

Appearances include actresses Kate Hudson, Mariska Hargitay and Goldie Hawn, comedian Amy Schumer and women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe.