Hillary Clinton Taunted Trump Over FBI Raid By Plugging In Her $32 Hats

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday taunted Donald Trump and the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago home by using merchandise hats that allowed her to monetize her own email scandal.

Trump’s Florida home was dramatically raided by the FBI yesterday morning on suspicion and charges of destroying official documents from his time in the Oval Office.

Trump and his fans say it’s a clear attempt by the administration to thwart a possible 2024 candidacy — something he hasn’t announced yet, but is increasingly speculated about.

Hillary took the opportunity to cash in on the sale of the hats with the slogan ‘But Her Emails’.

By mid-morning, the $32 a pop accessories sold out online.

Hillary Clinton tried to cash in on the Trump FBI raid by hooking up her own range of merchandise hats on Tuesday. Sale of the hats and t-shirts with the slogan fund her PAC, Onward Together

It’s a mocking reference to Trump’s repeated mention that she was under investigation for deleting thousands of emails from a secure server during her time as secretary of state before running for office.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Clinton said, “Every hat or shirt of ‘But Her Emails’ sold helps Onward Together partners defend democracy, build a progressive bank and fight for our values.”

‘Just said!⁣ Link to get yours in my profile.’

She also posted a photo on her Instagram story with a link, encouraging users to “grab your hat.”

Together, the PAC Clinton was founded in 2017.

It donates to left-wing groups such as Swing Left, Run for Something, Texas Civil Rights Project, and Color of Change.

The FBI descended on Mar-a-Lago yesterday amid suspicions Trump had destroyed documents from his time in the Oval Office

The raid infuriated Trump fans who say the FBI is unfairly targeting him and is ignoring alleged wrongdoing by Democrats

The hats are among a number of items with the slogan that are for sale.

Clinton also sells t-shirts, stickers and mugs with the phrase plastered on them.

Clinton was investigated but was eventually allowed to delete 33,000 emails from a private email server.

She told the FBI that she thought all emails were private.

It was revealed as part of an investigation into emails written by her assistant, Huma Abedin, after DailyMail.com revealed that Abedin’s husband, Anthony Weiner, had contacted an underage girl and exchanged sexually explicit messages with her.

Clinton previously ruled out running against Trump again. In June, she said it would be “out of the question.”

Her mockery of the raid is likely to infuriate Trump, who yesterday asked why he was constantly persecuted by the left when Hillary and other Democrats are not.

The $32 hat sold out in every color mid-morning Tuesday after Clinton hooked it up to her followers

Clinton also sells a $6 sticker on the site. It gives money to leftist causes