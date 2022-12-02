Hillary Clinton says women’s rights are under attack around the world

Hillary Clinton compares attack on women’s rights in US to rape and sex crimes by Russians in Ukraine and under Taliban rule in Afghanistan

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday that women’s rights “remain unfinished business around the world — including in Ukraine, where rape is used as a weapon of war, and the US, where she says reproductive rights are under attack.”

Her comments drew derision from social media conservatives who objected to the inclusion of the US in such a company.

She hosts the Clinton Presidential Center summit on the status of women’s rights around the world and was asked by interviewer Christiane Amanpour about her message that women’s rights remain “unfinished business.”

“We’ve come a long way since I made that statement in 1995 on so many fronts,” she replied.

“But we’re also in a period where there’s a lot of resistance and a lot of the progress that I think is taken for granted by too many people is being attacked: literally attacked, in places like Iran or Afghanistan or Ukraine, where rape is is a tactic of war, or under attack by political and cultural forces in a country like ours, when it comes to women’s health care and the autonomy of the body.’

In Afghanistan, the Taliban takeover has left millions of girls without an education

The war in Ukraine has led to allegations that rape is being used as a weapon of war by Russian soldiers. Here, Ukrainian soldiers speak with residents after Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year has led to sweeping restrictions on women in public life. The extremist movement has closed girls’ secondary schools and in some places denied access to education for younger girls.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has spawned a slew of allegations that its soldiers are raping women and, in some cases, using sexual violence as a weapon against the civilian population.

And in Iran, the death of a woman after she was arrested for allegedly not wearing a hijab properly has sparked protests and shed light on human rights abuses.

But the inclusion of the US in the same breath angered conservatives.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court overturned constitutional protections for the right to abortion, a move that critics like Clinton say has turned back the clock for women’s rights.

Since Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine began, Russian soldiers have raped countless women and girls, leading some to contemplate suicide (File photo of a woman arranging flowers outside a house where a couple was murdered in Kiev)

Rape as a weapon of war Rape has historically been used as a weapon of war – in Bosnia in 1992, Rwanda in 1994 and Darfur in 2003 to name a few. Russian soldiers are also known to have used rape as a weapon of war in the past. The soldiers of the Soviet Red Army raped an estimated two million German women after the fall of Hitler’s Third Reich at the end of World War II. The true extent of wartime rape – and now in Ukraine – will remain unknown, as many women remain silent about their experiences for fear of being stigmatised. Wartime systematic mass rape campaigns use forced impregnation as a means to ethnically cleanse a nation and psychologically traumatize generations of people. The children born as a result of this wartime rape are themselves often stigmatized for becoming a “living reminder of the conflict,” academics say.

She continued the theme at the summit herself on Friday.

“It’s so shocking to think that we are in any way related to poor Afghanistan and Sudan,” the former first lady said at the Women’s Voices Summit at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“But being an advanced economy as we would be, unfortunately we are rightfully placed with them on this measure.”

The response came quickly.

“Hillary Clinton is a disgrace,” tweeted Nile Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation.

It comes after war crimes investigators reported last week that Russian troops, including commanders, ordered Ukrainian women to hang white rags outside their homes so fellow soldiers would know whom to rape.

Commanders will “encourage and order” troops to rape women in Russian-occupied cities in Ukraine during the war, according to British criminal lawyer Wayne Jordash, who assists war crimes investigations in Kiev.

In some areas around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, there is evidence that the sexual violence perpetrated by Russian troops involved a level of organization that “speaks to planning on a more systematic level,” Jordash said.

The “systematic” nature of the sexual violence perpetrated by Russian troops provides further evidence that Vladimir Putin’s commanders and soldiers have used rape as a weapon of war in the nine months since the start of the barbarian invasion.

Wartime systematic mass rape campaigns use forced impregnation as a means to ethnically cleanse a nation and psychologically traumatize generations of people.