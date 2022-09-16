Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to send a group of migrants to the Tony-Liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard, where she is vacationing.

“You have set out the madness of the times we live in, where some politicians would rather not just have a problem, but exacerbate it into literal human trafficking, as you said,” Clinton said Friday on Morning Joe. using the same phrasing as the show’s hosts.

On Friday, the Venezuelan migrants were moved to a military base in nearby Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Another group of migrants was dropped off this week outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ Naval Observatory residence in Washington, DC.

“Nobody wants open borders, who has any idea how governments and countries work, but nobody wants inhuman, horrible treatment of people either,” Clinton said. “And what we should have done is come together to reshape change and better fund the system we’re dealing with these problems.”

She targeted GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has sent migrants to northern cities, said he would rather have a “problem” than “be part of the solution.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressed disgust Friday morning as she discussed the case of a Louisiana woman who was forced to travel to New York for an abortion because her fetus had no skull.

“This is dystopian, this is the Handmaid’s Tale in big letters,” she noted on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “You know that ‘pro-life’ means honoring life, and that includes the mother’s life. And it definitely includes making decisions that are in the best interests of women,” she later said.

Clinton expressed his optimism that abortion rights will motivate women and men to vote during the November midterms.

And so I think this election, this by-election will have a lot of energy from women and men who don’t want government, don’t want politicians like [Texas Gov. Greg] Abbott or anyone else who comes into their lives, into the intimacy of their relationship and tells them to carry a full-term child — that’s forced birth, no matter the circumstances,” Clinton said.

She pointed out that many women are registering to vote for the first time – along with young people.

“And we saw what happened in the New York special election, we saw what happened in the Kansas referendum and the Alaska congressional election,” Clinton added.

Democrats and abortion rights held out in all three elections — two in traditionally red states.

During her nearly 30-minute appearance on MSNBC’s morning show, Clinton was asked how former President Donald Trump handled classified documents.

“This is the worst example of arrogance and just a sense of impunity that I can recall in recent history from anyone in a high position,” she said of Trump.

Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign was plagued with allegations that she mishandled classified documents for using a private email server during her time at the helm of the State Department.

“Eventually I had zero classified materials and all the fuss being made about what I was doing and the rest. At the end of the day, after FBI investigations, two State Department investigations — one under Tillerson, one under Pompeo — frankly looking for something to hold me accountable for, there was nothing,” he said. they.

When Clinton made similar comments that set her apart from Trump, The Washington Post fact-checker has said she is “technically correct,” but some classified information, unmarked, has been found in the contents of her State Department inbox.

The former Democratic nominee also expressed disgust at Republicans who called to “lock her up” but defended Trump when a large number of classified documents were found last month during the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago.

“You know, I’ve served with some people who say things like this and honestly, you know, I don’t know how they can live with themselves,” she said. “I don’t understand how they can be under such a swindler and such a swindler as Donald Trump. I do not get it.’

‘I don’t know what he’s carrying, I don’t know what they expect of him, I don’t understand their fear. It’s a mystery to me,” she continued.

Like other Democrats, including President Joe Biden, Clinton said Trump was a threat to democracy.

She said anti-democratic regimes are “started up by a demagogue and authoritarian, who basically demands allegiance not only for himself, but also for his version of reality.”

“We saw that early in the afternoon of the inauguration where, you know, alternative facts about the size of the crowd became the argument that the White House was making to overlook the fact that there wasn’t such a large crowd and it’s still going on,” she noted.

Now, Clinton continued, “Republicans are siding with this scandalous, and I believe probably illegal use of classified material.”

“So it’s a mystery to me, but it’s a dangerous mystery that the Republican Party is still enabling the former president’s fantasies and power-hungry dreams,” she said.