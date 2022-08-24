Hillary Clinton says deciding to stick with a serial cheat husband isn’t ‘right for everybody’

Hillary Clinton has said that staying married to a serial cheat is “not for everyone,” as she talks about courage and guts for her new TV series.

The former Secretary of State can be seen in the trailer for Gutsy, which will air on Apple TV+ on September 9 and will travel the country with her daughter Chelsea and speak with inspiring women.

Among those they meet are Goldie Hawn, Kim Kardashian, Jane Goodall and Megan Thee Stallion.

A clip shows Clinton, 74, talking to Rev. Whittney Ijanaten, a UCLA chaplain and wedding officiant who specializes in LGBTQ marriages.

Ijanaten notes: ‘You have a marriage that has been shown in public from the start. You said it was the bravest thing you ever did to stay in your marriage.’

Clinton, who married Bill in 1975 and assisted him in multiple affairs — the most infamous one with Monica Lewinsky, which began in 1995 — agrees it was “gutsy” to stay with him.

But, she adds, “That doesn’t mean it’s good for everyone.”

Clinton is pictured denying that he had ‘sexual relations with that woman’ in January 1998 – Lewinsky –

Clinton and her daughter Chelsea travel to meet inspiring women

Hillary Clinton is seen with her husband Bill in November 2016, after she just voted for her candidacy in the presidential election – which she lost to Donald Trump

Ijanaten later told Entertainment Weekly, “It was really nice to be human with someone who was just supernatural.

“It wasn’t Rev. Whittney to Secretary Clinton, it was woman to woman – I want to know how you could stay?

“I was very grateful for the connection, for what they saw in me and how our conversation, once it came together, could be some magic.”

The trailer also shows Kardashian talking about prison reforms and Goodall talking about environmentalism.

According to Clinton, the series aims to “shine a light on women who inspire us to be braver and braver.”

The Clintons speak with Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson

The series is a spin-off of their best-selling book of 2019, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

Megan Thee Stallion remarks, “You’re not going to destroy me. You are exhausted before I am.’

Goodall tells them, “Everyone has an impact on the planet every day. We can choose what impact we make.’

Clinton also speaks with Amy Schumer, author Glennon Doyle and her footballer wife Abby Wambach, and Gloria Steinem.

Her husband was famously infidel – most memorable with Lewinsky, who was an intern at the White House while he was president.

Lewinsky referred to Bill Clinton as “the Big He” and his wife “the Ba Ba,” according to the memoirs of Lewinsky’s former girlfriend and confidant Linda Tripp, who died in April 2020.

Tripp describes the former president as “a serial sexual predator who should have been a registered sex offender.”

Monica Lewinsky, a 22-year-old Summer White House intern at the time, is seen with Clinton

Tripp secretly recorded talks with Lewinsky that led to Clinton’s impeachment

Hillary Clinton hosted a spectacular party for her husband in New York in August 1996

Monica Lewinsky, pictured in May 2019, is now an activist and campaigner for cyberbullying

She describes Lewinsky as a Clinton pursuer from November 1995 to May 1997.

She said Lewinsky “floated around the Oval Office” as a summer intern who stalked Clinton for more sexual encounters.

Lewinsky has said their affair was sparked by an incident on November 14, 1995, amid the government shutdown, when Lewinsky was called in to help with the phones.

On that date, there had been a surprise party for one of Clinton’s staffers, and at some point Lewinsky realized that her thong was visible while Clinton was in the room with her.

Lewinsky chose to keep her thong out as Clinton walked by, and a short time later, as she passed his office, Clinton smiled at her and motioned for her to enter the room.

Lewinsky was described as ‘in pursuit of Clinton’ from November 1995

Lewinsky is pictured meeting with Clinton. The couple had an affair in early November 1995

She soon admitted to Clinton that she had a “crush” with him, and not long after, the two kissed in the darkroom.

“As wrong as it was, however misleading, because who I was at the time, at age 22, that’s how I felt,” Lewinsky said in a 2018 documentary.

Lewinsky went back to her desk after that first kiss and was then asked to return to the den later, when the two became more intimate.

It was the beginning of a relationship in which the two would meet secretly once a week for almost two years.

Tripp’s evidence refocused Prosecutor Kenneth Starr’s investigation on Lewinsky and any laws that may have been broken.

Clinton was charged with lying under oath and obstruction of justice.

He was impeached by the House in December 1998, but acquitted by the Senate.

During Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign, an Arkansas woman, Gennifer Flowers, revealed that she had had an extramarital affair for 12 years with Clinton, who was then governor of Arkansas.

She said he helped her find a job as an administrative assistant.

Clinton admitted under oath that he had had a sexual relationship with her, but insisted it was a one-time encounter, in 1977.

Actress Elizabeth Gracen, Miss Arkansas winner Sally Perdue and Dolly Kyle Browning, a real estate attorney, all claimed they had affairs with Clinton during his time as governor of Arkansas

Another Arkansas woman, Paula Jones, sued Bill Clinton in 1994 for sexual harassment – while he was president.

He denied it, but eventually agreed to an out-of-court settlement, with Jones and her lawyers paying $850,000 to drop the lawsuit.