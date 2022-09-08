Hillary Clinton says Bill would have kept his affair with Lewinski secret if they weren’t public

Hillary Clinton said in a new clip from her new series “Gutsy” that her husband would never have told her about his affair with his intern if the couple “were not out in the open.”

The former secretary of state even seemed to make excuses for her husband to keep the affair a secret, claiming it was sometimes “more cruel” to solve it.

“You said the most courageous thing you’ve ever done is decide to stay in your marriage. If you weren’t out in the open, do you think he would have told you?’ asked the ‘Gutsy’ host Rev. Whittney Ijanaten, a chaplain at UCLA Health who oversees LGBTQ marriages, to Clinton.

“Oh no,” the former first lady said immediately. “No, because he was so ashamed, and, you know, he was really ashamed of it.”

“Do you think we deserve to know?” the host asked.

“You know, I think that’s one of the age-old questions,” Clinton replied. “There are circumstances where telling is crueler than not telling.”

The interview was played on The View as part of a trailer promoting the show show, which will debut on Apple TV+ on September 9, which will feature Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea as executive producers.

As president, Clinton’s husband had an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky from 1995 to 1997. She was 22 to 25 years old at the time of the affair, and he was 48 to 51 years old.

Lying about the clandestine romance famously led to his political downfall – the House impeached Clinton in 1998.

“I had no sexual relations with that woman, Mrs. Lewinsky,” Clinton claimed in a 1998 televised address.

‘I never told anyone to lie, not once; never. These allegations are false. And I have to go back to work for the American people,” Clinton said in a January 26 address, flanked by his wife.

On January 27, Hillary called the rumors of the affair a “major right-wing conspiracy.”

“The great story here for anyone who wants to find it and write about it and explain it is this — that’s conspiracy against my husband since the day he announced the presidency,” the then-first lady told NBC Today.

Clinton finally admitted in a recorded grand jury testimony on August 17, 1998, that he had an “inappropriate physical relationship” with Lewinsky. That evening, he made a nationally televised statement admitting that his relationship with Lewinsky was “inappropriate.”

Lewinsky said she had sexual encounters with Clinton nine times over the course of two years.

Clinton can be seen in Midtown on August 23, 2022 in New York City.

This photo shows Lewinsky with Clinton during a White House function and was submitted as evidence in documents from the Starr investigation and released by the House Judiciary Committee on September 21, 1998

Clinton was held in civil contempt of court by Judge Susan Webber Wright for giving false testimony in a case in which Paula Jones accused him of sexual assault. He had been asked about the Lewinsky affair and had lied about it then.

She also talked about why she stayed with her husband after he cheated and lied.

Hillary opened up about learning about the infidelity in a 2020 Hulu series about her titled Hillary. “I was just devastated,” she said in the documentary. ‘I just couldn’t believe it. I was just so personally hurt and, ‘I can’t believe this. I can’t believe you lied.’ It was – anyway, terrible. And I said, ‘If this goes public, you should go tell Chelsea.’

“I defended and assisted him because I thought the impeachment process was wrong, but that was not the necessary answer to what I would do with my marriage,” she revealed. ‘It wasn’t – for me – the same. I had yet to decide whether I wanted to stay in the marriage, whether I thought it was worth it to save it.’

Bill also spoke about his decision to cheat on the first lady.

“It’s… you feel like you’re staggering. You’ve been in a 15 round prize fight that has been extended to 30 rounds and here’s something to distract your mind for a while. Everyone’s life has pressures and disappointments, horrors and fears of whatever. Things I did for years to deal with my fears – I’m a completely different person than I was.”