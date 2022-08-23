Hillary Clinton opens up about staying married to her husband after his cheating scandal in new show

Hillary Clinton will share why she chose to stay with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, after his affair with Monica Lewinsky on her new road trip show.

The former Secretary of State, 74, has teamed up with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, 42, for their upcoming AppleTV+ series, Gutsy, in which they travel the country to meet other inspiring women.

The official trailer of the show that came out on Tuesday includes a sneak peek of Hillary’s conversation with Reverend Whittney Ijanaten, who asks her about her decision to stay married to her husband after his public sex scandal.

“You have a marriage that has been on display in public from the start. You said you were brave enough to stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten notes, and Hillary agrees.

“That doesn’t mean it’s for everyone,” she adds.

The trailer cuts out before Hillary can say more, but Ijanaten – a wedding officiant – shared more details about their conversation about her marriage during an interview with Weekly entertainment.

“It was really nice to be human with someone who was just supernatural,” she said. “It wasn’t Rev. Whittney to Secretary Clinton, it was woman to woman – I want to know how you could stay? I was very grateful for the connection, for what they saw in me and how our conversation, once it came together, could be some magic.”

Hillary, who married Bill in 1975, was more than… two decades into their marriage when news of his affair with Lewinsky – a 22-year-old White House – shook the nation and led to his impeachment in 1998.

During that time, she continued to support her husband and stand by his side.

“I think the bravest thing I’ve ever done — well, personally — was deciding to stay in my marriage,” she said during a Good Morning America performance in 2019.

Hillary also shed light on the scandal in her 2017 book, What Happened, without specifically mentioning the affair.

“There were times when I was very insecure about whether our marriage could or should survive,” she writes.

“But on those days I asked myself the question that mattered most to me: Do I still love him? And can I still be in this marriage without becoming unrecognizable to myself – twisted by anger, resentment or aloofness. The answers were always yes. So I kept going.’

Hillary and Chelsea’s eight-episode series features a host of A-list celebrities and activists, including Kim Kardashian, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Mariska Hargitay, Jane Goodall and Gloria Steinem.

“Leadership doesn’t look one way. It’s a giant rainbow,” Hudson, 43, said during a joint interview with Hawn, her mother.

“You’re not going to destroy me. You’re exhausted before I am,” Stallion, 27, adds as she paints with Hillary and Chelsea in her backyard.

Meanwhile, Kardashian, 41, discusses her passion for social justice reform, explaining, “To throw someone’s life away when people are really making changes, I just believe in second chances.”

The reality star, who is currently studying for the bar, also takes on Hillary, who was a successful lawyer and law firm partner before becoming first lady, in a general legal knowledge quiz.

“I think Kim has an unfair advantage,” Hillary says in the episode, which was previewed by People.

“Kim has studied more recently than you,” agrees her daughter Chelsea, who was a quizmaster.

Kardashian recently passed the ‘baby bar’ exam on her third attempt after a year of legal studies through an internship at a law firm, and – spoiler alert – she beats Hillary 11-4.

“Oh, it was heartbreaking!” Hillary told People about the loss.

Chelsea commented that her mom “just needs to work on her reaction time,” saying, “Sometimes I saw my mom knew what the answer was, but she didn’t hit the buzzer in time.”

Both presenters of the show walked away from the interview and were impressed by Kardashian and her hard work.

‘She worked so hard’ [on the bar] and persevered,’ said Hillary. “We didn’t interview her about fashion…her many lines of trade…her personal life. We interviewed about what she did to give people who were wrongly or wrongly detained a second chance.’

Gutsy premieres on Apple TV+ on September 9.