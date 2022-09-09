Hillary Clinton learns of Andy Cohen’s ‘wonderful liaison’ with one of her Secret Service agents 

Hillary Clinton was in for a shock when she visited Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night — as the talk show host revealed he once had a “wonderful partnership” with one of her Secret Service agents.

The politician, 74, was joined by her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, 42, for the performance as they discussed their brand new Apple TV+ documentary series, Gutsy, which premiered today.

However, during the interview, host Andy dropped a bombshell disclosure about the former Secretary of State – he once had an affair with one of the men assigned to protect her when she served as First Lady, which she says was a bit too much. was information to her liking.

Hillary was First Lady when her husband, Bill Clinton, now 76, was President of the United States from 1993 to 2001. The family is seen with the Secret Service in 1997

Hillary was First Lady when her husband, Bill Clinton, now 76, served as President of the United States from 1993 to 2001; and Andy admitted that seeing her on his show all those years later brought back memories of the “great” date he had before.

The former senator seemed puzzled by Andy’s secret, opening her mouth wide in surprise, before admitting it was a bit too much information for her liking.

“I have to tell you that every time I see you, Secretary Clinton, I think I had a great partnership with one of your Secret Service agents in the 1990s,” he confessed. “When you were First Lady.”

“TMI,” Hillary replied, looking surprised. “TMI.”

The former senator opened her mouth wide in shock when Chelsea asked, “Did you do that?”

Andy insisted that the agent had “great things to say about the entire family,” but did not share any further details.

The former presidential candidate was relieved and let out an “awe,” before Andy added, “And I have great things to say about him,” smiling a grin at the camera.

Chelsea, on the other hand, seemed to be entertained, laughed and asked the host, ‘Did you do that?’

While it’s unclear who Andy’s romance was with, Hillary and Bill are seen along with a member of the Secret Service during his presidency.

During Bill’s presidency, he sparked controversy over his own liaison—when it was revealed in 1998 that he was having a 1995-1997 affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which began when she was just 22 and he 48.

Lying about the clandestine romance famously led to his political downfall – the House impeached him in 1998; and despite initially denying it, he eventually confirmed that he was in an “inappropriate relationship” with Monica on national television.

While Hillary later admitted she was “beyond herself with anger and disappointment” when she learned of his infidelity, she publicly stood by her husband’s side.

Andy’s shocking secret comes just days after Hillary shared one of hers – that she and Bill once accidentally left their daughter in the Kremlin in Russia after a state visit years ago.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Hillary was asked to share her “craziest family vacation memory,” reminiscing about the “traumatic” time she and Bill accidentally went to the airport without their then young daughter.

‘I hope they’ [Chelsea] doesn’t remember this because it was quite traumatic,” she said.

“We took her to Russia when we went on a state visit when Bill was president, and there was the formal goodbye, so Bill and I were ushered into the Beast, the big limousine, to go to the airport, not knowing we had left.” her behind.

“I mean, can you imagine leaving my only child in the Kremlin? Especially with everything that’s happened?’

While it’s unclear how old Chelsea was when the error happened, she was 12 when her father became president and 20 when his presidency ended.

Hillary and Chelsea are promoting their new eight-episode series Gutsy, which follows the mother-daughter duo as they “go on a thought-provoking road trip to meet and have intimate conversations with trailblazing women they both admire,” said Hillary and Chelsea. Chelsea. WhatToWatch.com.