Hillary Clinton insists she will NEVER again run for president after two failed attempts

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she will never run for president again after two unsuccessful bids for the White House in 2008 and 2016.

The former secretary of state said she will instead do everything she can to make sure the person behind the Resolute Desk “respects our democracy” — a remark that carries a lot of weight after President Joe Biden accused Trump supporters a threat to democracy.

“Would you ever be president again?” CBS reporter Norah O’Donnell questioned Clinton.

“No, no,” she replied.

“But I’m going to do everything I can to make sure we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions,” the former New York senator added.

O’Donnell urged Clinton to run if Trump returned to the race.

“He should be defeated in a proper way,” Clinton said after noting that she wouldn’t be the one to do it.

It should start in the Republican Party – grow a spine! Stand up to this man!’ she begged.

“And heaven forbid if he gets the nomination, he should be outright defeated and sent back to Mar-a-Lago,” Clinton said.

Clinton is making the rounds to promote her new AppleTV+ documentaries featuring her daughter Chelsea Clinton. The show title Gutsy begins streaming Friday and will follow the mother-daughter duo on adventures to showcase “brave and daring” women.

Appearances on the show include actresses Kate Hudson, Mariska Hargitay and Goldie Hawn, comedian Amy Schumer, Kim Kardashian and women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe, among other highly recognizable women.

When asked in March if she was considering another bid for the White House, Clinton also declined.

MSNBC hosts on Morning Joe asked the former Democratic presidential candidate about the prospect during an interview earlier this year, to which he laughed and said “no.”

“But I will certainly be active in supporting women running for office and other candidates who I believe should be re-elected or elected, both men and women,” she said at the time.

Hesitation is emerging over the prospect of Biden, 79, making a re-election bid in 2024 — with a new poll of Democratic lobbyists and advocacy groups showing that if the incumbent party doesn’t join, their next pick is Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg. .

But every whisper of Clinton running to the post was put to bed in her CBS interview, where she said she will never seek the highest office again.

In 2008 she lost the primaries to Barack Obama and in 2016 she embarrassingly lost the general election to Trump.

A major point that lost her support within her party’s moderate factions was an email scandal in which she handled her government account when she was secretary of state.

She said in a tweet on Tuesday that there is no comparison between Trump’s deleting her emails and destroying the device and taking White House documents because she claims her emails are not “classified contain information.

“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails…” Clinton tweeted Tuesday.

She added: “As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again… The fact is I had zero emails that were classified.”

“By contrast,” Clinton added, “Trump has clearly marked hundreds of documents as classified, and the investigation has just begun.”

Trump supporters and defenders have compared the FBI’s handling of Clinton’s private server used for state affairs to the raid on Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago as evidence of double standards within the Justice Department.

During her interview with CBS that aired Tuesday, Clinton accused Trump of leading an “incendiary conspiracy” against the government ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising.

“You know, I was the Secretary of State,” she commented. “I’ve, you know, spent many days in airplanes, flying from one place to another, encouraging people to have a real democracy. And one of the hallmarks of a true democracy is the peaceful transfer of power.’

“Was I happy when I defeated Donald Trump by nearly 3 million votes, but lost the Electoral College? No, I wasn’t happy. Have I ever thought for a single nanosecond, “I’m going to claim victory and try to get the Democrats to refuse to certify the election?” No.’

However, Clinton reportedly called Trump an “illegitimate president,” pointing to Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

While it’s not clear whether Clinton will ever seek public office again, it’s unlikely she would go for a position after a long career in public service.

When she was elected to the Senate in 2000, she became the first woman to represent New York in the upper house of Congress and the first person to serve simultaneously as a United States Senator and First Lady.

She left the Senate briefly in her second term to become Obama’s secretary of state after losing to him in the Democratic primary for president and was later succeeded by John Kerry.