Hillary Clinton hits back at Trump claim that she had classified information on ‘secret server’

Former President Donald Trump tried to divert attention from his own legal troubles over government documents Saturday night by claiming that his nemesis Hillary Clinton had stuffed classified information onto a “secret server.”

On Tuesday, she hit back with an annoyed tweet.

“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails… As Trump’s troubles continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again,” the former secretary of state wrote.

“There’s even a ‘Clinton Standard’.

“The fact is, I had zero emails that were classified.”

A 2016 FBI investigation concluded that she and her aides were “extremely careless” in their handling of classified information — and classified information was contained in emails sent and received by an address she maintained on a non-governmental server. .

But then director James Comey said that “no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.”

He later rowed back and said there was very little classified information. And subsequent investigations revealed none of the emails in question contained “classified” markings.

Her detractors have brought the episode back into the news in recent days as they try to defend Trump.

FBI agents last month found more than 11,000 government documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago, including highly sensitive classified documents.

At a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, he claimed it was all part of an effort to silence him.

“Even media companies that are quite left-wing have come out and said we can’t believe this is happening in the US,” he told thousands of supporters in Wilkes-Barre.

“We are being attacked by the same groups, the FBI and DOJ, who stated just a few years ago that no reasonable accuser would charge Crooked Hillary after she set up a secret illegal server to monitor her family’s pay-for-play schemes.” hide.

‘Full of classified information, to be looted by foreign hackers. Do you know that happened? And then delete 30,000 emails, think about that.’

His supporters shouted “lock her up,” a common refrain during the 2016 election when her emails — and the FBI’s decision to reopen the investigation — overshadowed the final days of the campaign.

This time, Trump faces legal danger, and Clinton has delved into the story amid allegations that the former president may have tried to obstruct the investigation.

Even before the Mar-a-Lago raid, she highlighted reports that Trump had destroyed records by tweeting a link to her political action committee and the collection of “just her emails” stickers, mugs and T-shirts.

Clinton waded in again on Tuesday with a tweet thread.

Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I classified secret emails,” she wrote.

“Trump’s own State Department, under two different secretaries, discovered that I had no secret emails,” she wrote.

‘That’s right: ZERO.

Trump, on the other hand, has clearly marked hundreds of documents as classified, and the investigation has just begun.