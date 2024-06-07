Hillary Clinton criticized for ‘sick and disgusting’ D-Day anniversary post

He compared the vote against Trump to soldiers fighting on D-Day.

Clinton sparked controversy over her D-Day commemoration on X-Day

A social media post made by Hillary Clinton to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day has been called “sickening and disgusting.”

The Democrat, who ran against Donald Trump for president in 2016, compared the fight against the nazis Germany to vote against Trump in November.

The former Secretary of State said in her post: “Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy.

“This November, all we have to do is vote,” he said in the post on his X account, which has been widely criticized.

One user posted: ‘Just pure evil. Comparing the sacrifices of those who died to defeat Hitler and retake Europe with those of the Democrats who voted against Donald Trump. Sick and disgusting.

While conservative political pundit Ben Shapiro said: “What an enormously stupid and vile comment.” Trump is not Hitler.

“And voting is not storming a beach under a hail of machine guns to free millions from the tyranny of the Nazis.”

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said: ‘These Democrats couldn’t be more dramatic and unhinged.

“They are comparing the assault on the beaches of Normandy on #d-day with voting against Trump,”

“How disrespectful to our World War II heroes who faced unimaginable fear with immense courage 80 years ago today,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) in a mail in X.

Combat veteran and author Sean Parnell didn’t hold back on his X mail: ‘Holy shit, I despise these people. It is impossible to grasp how disgusting this comment is.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a U.S. Coast Guard landing barge, packed with helmeted soldiers, approaches shore in Normandy, France, during initial landing operations ally, June 6, 1944.

Pictured: The scene along a section of Omaha Beach in June 1944, during Operation Overlord.

‘Devaluing what the heroes of World War II did with trash politics makes me sick. Once again, WWII veterans deserve much better than this.

D-Day commemorates the day when Allied forces launched a massive invasion of Nazi-occupied Normandy, France, as part of Operation Overlord that took place on June 6, 1944.

Thousands of American and Allied paratroopers landed around Normandy Beach ahead of the largest armada of thousands of ships ever assembled transporting huge numbers of Allied troops across the English Channel to fight Nazi control.

It would become the largest air, land and sea assault in history, the beginning of the end of Hitler’s takeover of Europe.

Thousands of American and Allied troops died on D-Day and in the fighting that followed.

The successful invasion marked a major turning point in the war, as it was the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi control.