Hillary Clinton compares Trump fans to Nazis at recent campaign rally in Ohio

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton likens Trump supporters to Nazis when hundreds of supporters held up their index fingers to “greet” the former president at a recent frenzied campaign rally in Ohio.

Clinton attended the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Friday, criticizing the disturbing hand gesture many Trump supporters made during a September 17 event Trump attended for GOP Senate candidate JD Vance.

The one-finger salute was eerily reminiscent of the “Seig Heil” salute the Nazis used when addressing their leader Adolf Hitler.

“You saw the rally in Ohio the other day, Trump has been ranting and ranting there for over an hour, and you have these rows of young men with arms raised,” she said. “I thought, ‘What’s going on?'”

Rally organizers, meanwhile, were concerned about the controversial single-digit salute also associated with the QAnon conspiracy movement.

But a Trump supporter who was in the crowd, pointing his stiff arm in the air in the one-finger salute, said the gesture is a saying used in the QAnon movement meaning, “Where we go, we all go.” ,’ Yahoo News reported.

The former presidential candidate talked about her years as a young college student trying to figure out how people were attracted to Adolf Hitler.

Clinton asked during the policy and politics event: “ How did that happen? I’d watch newsreels and I’d see this guy standing there ranting and ranting, and people screaming and raising their arms. I thought, “What happened to these people?”

Aldoph Hitler, the Austrian-German-born leader who came to power between 1933 and 1945, was responsible for the horrific murder and persecution of six million Jews and others during the Holocaust.

In the book from 2000 ‘Hitler: 1936-45: NemisisHistorian and biographer Ian Kershaw described Hitler as “the epitome of modern political evil.”

Clinton compared the crowd of Trump supporters and the frenzied event to previous Nazi rallies in Germany and Trump to Hitler

Trump speaks at the Save America rally in Youngstown, Ohio, September 17, 2022,

Trump spoke at the rally, addressing the crowd as dramatic music played.

“My fellow citizens, this incredible journey we are on together has only just begun, and it is time to start talking again about greatness for our country. We are one movement, one people, one family and one glorious American nation,” Trump said

A Trump representative called the Qanon speculation a “silly conspiracy.”

“As usual, the media is working closely with Democrats weeks before the election,” spokesman Taylor Budowich said.

Clinton has often mocked the billionaire and his supporters, calling them mostly a “basket of regrets” during the campaign.