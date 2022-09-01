Hillary and her favorite sidekick Huma Abedin hit Venice for surprise appearance at film festival

Advertisement

Hillary Clinton, 74, reunited with longtime assistant Huma Abedin, 46, in Italy ahead of the Venice Film Festival this week.

Wearing a funky navy blue hat and floral dress, Clinton was spotted on Thursday aboard a boat with Abedin and a group of others in Venice, Italy in images obtained by DailyMail.com.

The footage shows that former President Bill Clinton did not accompany his wife on the trip to Venice and he is nowhere to be seen.

Abedin wore a white dress with greenery and colorful birds and carried a beige bag.

Hillary Clinton was photographed Thursday in Venice, Italy, ahead of the Venice Film Festival

In the group with former secretary of state is former assistant Huma Abedin (right)

Hillary took off her hatred and clipped her hair back to keep it from blowing in the wind and was helped off the boat during Thursday’s outing

Bradley Cooper was also not pictured with the group, despite rumors that the actor is secretly dating Abedin.

The latest photo of Cooper was shared earlier this week by ex-girlfriend, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, where the two were on a beach vacation together.

Abedin was the vice chairman of Hillary’s failed 2016 presidential campaign against Donald Trump. She previously served as Clinton’s deputy chief of staff when she served as Secretary of State under then-President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013.

Clinton and Abedin are pictured climbing the stairs to board a boat in Venice, Italy on Thursday, September 1, 2022

The images obtained by DailyMail.com do not show former President Bill Clinton. Bradley Cooper, reportedly dating Abedin, was also not in the group photos from Venice on Thursday

Cooper, 47, is reportedly “coincidentally” dating Hillary’s longtime political staffer, but a report from People notes the two are in no rush to get serious.

Abedin was married to former New York Democratic Representative from 2010-2017 and convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner, 57.

Weiner pleaded guilty to a single charge of transmitting obscene material to a minor after a series of unsolicited sexting incidents over the years. Weiner was sentenced to 21-27 months in prison under a plea deal and was released for good behavior in early February 2019, but will remain a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.

The day after a report emerged that Weiner sexted another woman while she was in bed with their son, another report was released alleging Abedin was planning to divorce Weiner.

Abedin shares son Jordan, 10, with the disgraced congressman.