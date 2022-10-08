Hilary Swank reveals that she didn’t have health insurance when she won the Oscar for Boys Don’t Cry

She had an Oscar, but she had no health insurance.

Hilary Swank became candid about trying to see a doctor after winning an Oscar for Boys Don’t Cry in 2000.

The 48-year-old actress talked about her experience during a performance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

She explained that at the time, she was not earning enough to qualify for health insurance.

“I made three thousand dollars, and to even have health insurance, you needed five thousand, which I knew nothing about,” she said.

The Freedom Writers actress said she found out she didn’t have insurance with the doctor.

“I just went in after I filmed the movie and when I just had a cold I went in and got an antibiotic or something and they said, ‘That’s two hundred and sixty dollars,'” she explained.

“I’m like, ‘No wait, I have insurance, can you check’, and they say, ‘Yeah, you need to call your insurance company’ I called them, they said, ‘Yeah, you don’t have insurance. Making five thousand dollars a year to have health insurance.” But that same year, I got an Academy Award, but I didn’t have health insurance.”

Swank played Brandon Teena, a transgender man, who falls in love with a woman in a small town, but is confronted with prejudice and violence for who he is.

She discussed quite a few of her films during the segment, including her work on The Next Karate Kid from the early 1990s.

When asked if there was a chance she’d be part of the Karate Kid spin-off series Cobra Kai, Swank gave fans of the show quite a bit of hope.

“This is what I get asked the most,” she said. “I get stopped on the street, I get in in interviews, on Instagram, whatever it is. Nobody ever called me.’

Drew asked her if she’d take the job if the producers called her, and Swank said, “If you want, maybe I should.”

The interview came just days after Swank revealed to the world that she was pregnant with twins.

The star shared the news with Good morning America. She is married to Philip Schneider and these will be their first children.

‘I’m going to be a mom! And not just one, but two,” Hilary said on the morning show. “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it,” added the Boys Don’t Cry actress.

Shortly after, she clarified on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she is pregnant with the twins, although no baby bump was seen, and is in her second trimester. And Hilary added that she thought it was a “miracle.”

On Instagram, she pointed to her baby bump as she wrote, “Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!”

The star has been married to Philip Schneider since 2018. Her first husband was Chad Lowe, to whom she was married from 1997 to 2007. He is an actor and the brother of Rob Lowe.