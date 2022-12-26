Hilary Swank looks festive in a Christmas jumpsuit as she cradles her growing ‘miracle’ baby bump

Hilary Swank was in a festive mood as she posed in front of her Christmas tree on Sunday, but the best presents were yet to be unwrapped.

The 48-year-old cradled her growing bump while wearing a red and white jumpsuit with green trim just days after sharing more Christmas photos.

The Alaska Daily star and her husband, Philip Schneider, 45, are expecting twins in the spring. They will be the first children of both parents.

Writing on social media, the Oscar winner shared her joy.

‘We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two once-in-a-lifetime gifts!’

“Merry Christmas everyone!” he continued, “wishing everyone miracles in their own lives in whatever form they take.”

Response: Friends and fans responded to the update with their own ‘Merry Christmas’ wishes, including Debra Messing, Kevin Nealon, Jewel and Lindsay Lohan.

Hilary gave an earlier update last week, donning a pair of black pajamas and writing, “All I want for Christmas is you ohhhhhhh baby(s).”

The Million Dollar Baby star said Extra shortly after announcing her pregnancy, she had withheld the news from the cast and crew until her doctor gave her the all clear that both babies were healthy.

The Away star is now in her second trimester and viewers watching Alaska Daily can see how she worked to hide her bulging belly from the camera.

“I’d open my pants in the back because they didn’t fit me anymore and, like, find creative ways to hide it.”

Hilary is also celebrating a Golden Globe nomination for her role as investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald in the drama.

Alaska Daily is currently on hiatus, but episodes will resume in February.