Hilary Duff wears clinging athleisure co-ord while on coffee run with daughter Mae, one, on her hip

Hilary Duff was spotted with her daughter Mae in Studio City on Saturday afternoon.

The 34-year-old actress held her one-year-old on her hip while wearing a deep blue tank top and matching leggings.

The actress shares Mae, as well as daughter Banks, three, with her husband of several years, Matthew Koma.

Duff bared her muscular arms in the tank, which snapped a tiny bit, revealing a wisp of her stomach.

To complement her casual and sporty look, she tied a navy blue and white checked shirt around her hips.

Her top had a low-cut crew neckline that teased her roomy cleavage during the weekend outing.

She stepped out to have a cup of coffee and walked in a pair of clean white sneakers with white ankle socks.

Mae looked cute with her wispy blond hair in two pigtails on top of her little head.

The youngster had thin bangs that fell over her forehead and she wore a yellow floral onesie with ruffled straps.

She had no shoes and was barefoot during the trip, clinging to a stuffed animal while out with her doting mother.

Hilary had her hands full, balancing a cup of coffee, a key, and her little one.

The former child star wore her long blond hair in a center part with the front locks behind her ears.

The locks blew in the wind as they flowed in a subtle texture down her back and over her shoulder.

She skipped earrings, but wore a striking watch and her glitzy wedding ring on her finger.

Hilary appeared to be makeup-free for the booze run and at one point covered her eyes in some glamorous shades of black.

Duff and Koma first met when they collaborated on her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

However, before meeting her now-husband, the singer was married to former professional ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed a son named Luca, ten, before breaking up and divorcing in 2016.

The singer went on to see Koma, 35, and they announced she was pregnant with Banks in 2018.