Hilary Duff treats son Luca and daughter Banks to frozen yogurt in Studio City

Hilary Duff spent quality time with her only son Luca and oldest daughter Banks in Studio City on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old actress treated the duo to a frozen treat in Yogurtland before taking them home late in the afternoon.

She held three-year-old Banks’ hand as 10-year-old Luca sauntered beside her, his yogurt cup in hand.

The actress shares Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. She later married musician Matthew Koma, Banks’ father and the one-year-old daughter of the couple Mae.

Duff stayed comfortable in a beige graphic that she paired with distressed jeans and black sandals.

The artist wore plenty of jewelry and stylish sunglasses.

Her gorgeous blonde hair was tied up in a loose bun as she made the most of her outing with her oldest children.

Duff shares Luca with her former husband, Mike Comrie, whom she married in 2007.

The performer and former professional ice hockey player welcomed their son in 2011, though they split and divorced in 2016.

The singer went on to see Koma, 35, who she met while they were working together on her album Breathe In. Exhale.

The two announced they were expecting a child in their lives in 2018, and the actress gave birth to Banks in June.

Duff and her now-husband got engaged in 2019 and they tied the knot in December.

The Younger actress announced in October 2020 that she was pregnant for the third time.

She then gave birth to her daughter Mae, one year old, in March last year.

Duff spoke about potentially adding a new child to her life during an interview with romperwhere she expressed that she was grateful to be able to start a family with Koma.

“It’s psychotic, I know. We might. I don’t know. I love being a parent with Matt… We are obsessed with our kids even though we are so exhausted,” she said.

The artist added, “My whole life is a mission to be a good parent.”