WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Hilary Duff treats son Luca and daughter Banks to frozen yogurt in Studio City

Entertainment
By Merry
Hilary Duff treats son Luca and daughter Banks to frozen yogurt in Studio City 18
1663817471 807 Hilary Duff treats son Luca and daughter Banks to frozen
Hilary Duff treats son Luca and daughter Banks to frozen yogurt in Studio City 19
1663817473 185 Hilary Duff treats son Luca and daughter Banks to frozen
Hilary Duff treats son Luca and daughter Banks to frozen yogurt in Studio City 20
1663817474 367 Hilary Duff treats son Luca and daughter Banks to frozen
Hilary Duff treats son Luca and daughter Banks to frozen yogurt in Studio City 21
1663817475 27 Hilary Duff treats son Luca and daughter Banks to frozen
Hilary Duff treats son Luca and daughter Banks to frozen yogurt in Studio City 22
1663817476 339 Hilary Duff treats son Luca and daughter Banks to frozen
Hilary Duff treats son Luca and daughter Banks to frozen yogurt in Studio City 23

Hilary Duff cuts a relaxed figure in worn denim as she treats son Luca (10) and daughter Banks (3) to frozen yogurt in Studio City

By Sam Joseph Semon for Dailymail.com

Published: 04:27, September 22, 2022 | Updated: 04:27, September 22, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Hilary Duff spent quality time with her only son Luca and oldest daughter Banks in Studio City on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old actress treated the duo to a frozen treat in Yogurtland before taking them home late in the afternoon.

She held three-year-old Banks’ hand as 10-year-old Luca sauntered beside her, his yogurt cup in hand.

Devoted Mom: Hilary Duff spent quality time with her only son Luca and eldest daughter Banks in Studio City on Wednesday
Devoted Mom: Hilary Duff spent quality time with her only son Luca and eldest daughter Banks in Studio City on Wednesday

Devoted Mom: Hilary Duff spent quality time with her only son Luca and eldest daughter Banks in Studio City on Wednesday

The actress shares Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. She later married musician Matthew Koma, Banks’ father and the one-year-old daughter of the couple Mae.

Duff stayed comfortable in a beige graphic that she paired with distressed jeans and black sandals.

The artist wore plenty of jewelry and stylish sunglasses.

Her gorgeous blonde hair was tied up in a loose bun as she made the most of her outing with her oldest children.

A treat: The 34-year-old actress treated the duo to a frozen treat in Yogurtland before taking them in late afternoon
A treat: The 34-year-old actress treated the duo to a frozen treat in Yogurtland before taking them in late afternoon

A treat: The 34-year-old actress treated the duo to a frozen treat in Yogurtland before taking them in late afternoon

Cool Mom: Duff stayed comfortable in a beige graphic she paired with distressed jeans and black sandals
Cool Mom: Duff stayed comfortable in a beige graphic she paired with distressed jeans and black sandals

Cool Mom: Duff stayed comfortable in a beige graphic she paired with distressed jeans and black sandals

Duff shares Luca with her former husband, Mike Comrie, whom she married in 2007.

The performer and former professional ice hockey player welcomed their son in 2011, though they split and divorced in 2016.

The singer went on to see Koma, 35, who she met while they were working together on her album Breathe In. Exhale.

The two announced they were expecting a child in their lives in 2018, and the actress gave birth to Banks in June.

Parenting: The actress shares Luca with her former husband Mike Comrie. She later married musician Matthew Koma, Banks' father and the one-year-old daughter of the couple Mae.
Parenting: The actress shares Luca with her former husband Mike Comrie. She later married musician Matthew Koma, Banks' father and the one-year-old daughter of the couple Mae.

Parenting: The actress shares Luca with her former husband Mike Comrie. She later married musician Matthew Koma, Banks’ father and the one-year-old daughter of the couple Mae.

Duff and her now-husband got engaged in 2019 and they tied the knot in December.

The Younger actress announced in October 2020 that she was pregnant for the third time.

She then gave birth to her daughter Mae, one year old, in March last year.

Cute! The trio were captured hand in hand as they cautiously crossed the street
Cute! The trio were captured hand in hand as they cautiously crossed the street

Cute! The trio were captured hand in hand as they cautiously crossed the street

Duff spoke about potentially adding a new child to her life during an interview with romperwhere she expressed that she was grateful to be able to start a family with Koma.

“It’s psychotic, I know. We might. I don’t know. I love being a parent with Matt… We are obsessed with our kids even though we are so exhausted,” she said.

The artist added, “My whole life is a mission to be a good parent.”

More on the go? Duff spoke about potentially adding a new child to her life during an interview with Romper, expressing how grateful she was to start a family with husband Matthew Koma.
More on the go? Duff spoke about potentially adding a new child to her life during an interview with Romper, expressing how grateful she was to start a family with husband Matthew Koma.

More on the go? Duff spoke about potentially adding a new child to her life during an interview with Romper, expressing how grateful she was to start a family with husband Matthew Koma.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Katie Holmes steps out in Soho with a…

Merry

Sarah Jessica Parker takes to Instagram…

Merry

Home and Away star Esther Anderson, 43,…

Merry
1 of 4,809

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More