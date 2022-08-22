Hilary Duff smiles after dinner with husband Matthew Koma and their two daughters in Los Angeles

<!–

Hilary Duff looked like the doting mother as she carried her youngest daughter Mae James to a family dinner with husband Matthew Koma in Los Angeles.

After a meal with her husband, baby girl, one, and three-year-old Banks Violet, the Lizzie McGuire actress, 32, flashed a beaming smile as she rocked a burgundy tank top and light gray jeans.

She completed her casual ensemble with a white and gold belt, Birkenstocks, a pair of layered necklaces, a metal crossbody bag and hoop earrings.

The star of How I Met Your Father let her blond hair fall over her shoulders in loose waves as she walked back to her car.

Meanwhile, her husband wore a charcoal gray T-shirt under an orange flannel shirt, a baseball cap and a pair of white sneakers.

Little Mae was styled in a burnt orange outfit while her big sister wore a yellow paisley dress and tennis shoes.

The ten-year-old son of the singer Luca Cruz, who she shares with Mike Comrie, was not present during the outing.

Duff is currently preparing to begin production on the second season of How I Met Your Father.

The program serves as a spin-off of the hugely popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran from 2005 to 2014.

The actress currently stars as the series’ lead character, Sophie, a photographer looking for a long-term romantic partner.

Other cast members include Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa and Suraj Sharma, with Kim Cattrall as narrator.

How I Met Your Father initially premiered on the Hulu streaming platform on January 18, and the first season consisted of a total of 10 episodes.

The program received mixed to negative reviews from critics, many of whom pointed out that the show relied heavily on nostalgia for attraction.

However, the show was renewed for a second season of 20 episodes last February.

Duff spoke about working on the program during an interview with cosmopolitanwhere she recalled choosing not to watch episodes of the older series as she prepared to appear on the new program.

“I made a conscious decision not to watch it again, so as not to feel the pressure to pursue something, because it’s its own show,” she said.

She then said the new program could stand on its own against the legacy left by How I Met Your Mother.

“I think our show’s writers did such a good job putting in little gems that will excite the fans who love the original but send us on our own journey,” she said.

The second set of episodes of How I Met Your Father has not yet been given a scheduled release date.