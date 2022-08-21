Hilary Duff shows off her sculpted legs in a white tennis skirt while picking up lunch at Subway

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hilary Duff was spotted picking up a sandwich at a Subway in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The 34-year-old Lizzie McGuire star wore a white tennis skirt that showed off her sculpted legs and a set of matching sneakers as she headed back to her car.

The actress’s visit to the sandwich shop took place prior to the premiere of the second season of a program in which she stars.

Out and about: Hilary Duff was spotted picking up a sandwich at a Subway in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon

During her outing, Duff wore a black t-shirt that was paired with a matching cap.

The artist contributed several pieces of jewelry that gave her toned-down outfit a bit of shine.

Much of her gorgeous blond hair was covered by her headgear, although several strands of hair shot out from under her cap.

Take it easy: Duff wore a black t-shirt paired with a matching cap during her outing

Comfy clothes: The star of Lizzie McGuire contrasted her tops with a white skirt that showed off her sculpted legs and a set of matching sneakers

Duff shared a series of slightly more dressed-up photos on her Instagram account on Thursday.

In the snap, the artist donned a fashionable light gray blazer over a white t-shirt.

The actress also wore jeans and a pair of high-heeled shoes to match the bright hue of her t-shirt.

She also wrote a short note in the caption of her post to express that she “makes big decisions in this blazer.”

Dressed up: Duff shared a series of slightly more dressed up photos on her Instagram account on Thursday

Looks good: in no time the artist wore a fashionable light gray blazer on a white t-shirt

Duff is currently preparing to begin production on the second season of How I Met Your Father.

The program serves as a spin-off of the hugely popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran from 2005 to 2014.

The actress currently stars as the lead character of the series, Sophie, a photographer looking for a long-term romantic partner.

Other cast members include Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa and Suraj Sharma, with Kim Cattrall as narrator.

Staying Busy: Duff is currently preparing to begin production on the second season of How I Met Your Father

How I Met Your Father initially premiered on the Hulu streaming platform on January 18, and the first season consisted of a total of 10 episodes.

The program received mixed to negative reviews from critics, many of whom pointed out that the show relied heavily on nostalgia for attraction.

However, the show was renewed for a second season of 20 episodes last February.

Duff spoke about working on the program during an interview with cosmopolitanwhere she recalled choosing not to watch episodes of the older series as she prepared to appear on the new program.

Making a point: Duff spoke about working on the program during an interview with Cosmopolitan, where she recalled choosing not to watch episodes of the older series as she prepared to appear on the new program

“I made a conscious decision not to watch it again, so as not to feel the pressure to pursue something, because it’s its own show,” she said.

She then said the new program could stand on its own against the legacy left by How I Met Your Mother.

“I think the writers of our show did such a good job putting in little gems that will excite the fans who love the original but send us on our own journey,” she said.

The second set of episodes of How I Met Your Father has not yet been given a scheduled release date.