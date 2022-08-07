Hilary Duff shops in LA with husband Matthew Koma and their daughters Banks, three, and Mae, one

Hilary Duff had her hands full when she arrived at a shopping center with husband Matthew Koma and their two daughters on Saturday.

The 34-year-old actress was spotted carrying one-year-old Mae James as she walked down a sidewalk in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Matthew, 35, held a pink satin backpack and a pale pink baby carrier as he walked beside Hilary, while their three-year-old daughter Banks Violet played with a velvet rope hanging from a nearby pole.

Busy Mom: Hilary Duff had her hands full when she arrived at a shopping center with husband Matthew Koma and their two daughters on Saturday. The 34-year-old actress was spotted carrying one-year-old Mae James as she walked down a sidewalk in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The star of How I Met Your Father kept it comfortable in a periwinkle blue T-shirt and loose-fitting black jeans that were cut at the ankle.

The Texas native wore chunky gold earrings and carried a black Bottega Veneta Jodie bag.

The Lizzie Maguire alumna shielded her eyes from the sun with shades of black and wore black and white sneakers.

Girl Dad: Matthew, 35, held a pink satin backpack and a pale pink baby carrier as he walked alongside Hilary as their three-year-old daughter Banks Violet played with a velvet rope

The blonde beauty pulled her long locks back into a low ponytail tied up with a beige scrunchie.

Matthew wore a black graphic tee with charcoal gray skinny jeans and white sneakers.

The singer-songwriter wore a black baseball cap along with black sunglasses and a silver necklace.

Banks wore a pink floral tank top with white shorts and pink sneakers. The little girl’s blond locks were tied in a loose quiff.

Family: Hilary and Matthew started dating in 2017 and married in December 2019. They welcomed Banks in October 2018 and Hilary gave birth to Mae last March. The star is also mother to 10-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie

Mae was dressed in a white floral onesie with ruffles and light orange Crocs. The baby’s light blond hair was tied in a ponytail and she was wearing a gray stuffed toy.

Hilary and Matthew started dating in 2017 and married in December 2019. The couple welcomed Banks in October 2018 and Hilary gave birth to Mae last March.

The star is also mother to her 10-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The former hockey star and the actress were married from 2010 to 2016.

Famous Beauty: Matthew is a singer-songwriter and Billboard Music Award winner, best known for his involvement in the Grammy-winning song Clarity performed by Zedd

In July, Hilary discussed her family life during an interview with Entertainment tonight.

Speaking of her domestic life, Hilary told ET: “Some mornings it’s a beautiful chaos… This morning, my husband, he’s been on tour for the past month, so I’ve been up with the kids every morning for the past month. So he says, “Okay, honey, like you have a month where I get up with the kids every morning”… And this morning was like one of those TikToks where you try to, like, do everything you can to don’t hear all the noise and you don’t get any rest… So I just went down sleepy and I thought, “Okay, I’m in.”‘

She went on to say, “You know, this summer is a little bit easier, but normally it’s a lot of food, a lot of packed lunches, a lot of scrambling… A lot of walking about dogs, a lot, like, holding a baby… It is crazy and it’s something I know too, you know, day after day after day you think “oh my god I could really use a break” and then you know it’ll be over so fast and you go desperately missing it.’

Moms’ trip: Last weekend, Hilary enjoyed a moms outing with Ashley Tisdale, Meghan Trainor and several other friends at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California

Last weekend, Hilary enjoyed a moms outing with Ashley Tisdale, Meghan Trainor, and several other friends at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

The Best of My Heart singer shared several photos and videos from the fun journey with her 22.3 million Instagram followers.

“Just some moms having a good night’s sleep……love you girls, thanks for relaxing/recharging,” she wrote in the caption.

Good times: The Best of My Heart singer shared several photos and videos from the fun trip with her 22.3 million Instagram followers

“Just some moms having a good night’s sleep……love you girls, thanks for relaxing/recharging,” she wrote in the caption

‘we missed you @mandymooremm,’ added Hilary, giving a special shoutout to friend Mandy Moore, 38, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, 36

‘we missed you @mandymooremm,’ added Hilary, giving a special shoutout to friend Mandy Moore, 38, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, 36. The two are already parents to one-year-old son Gus. .

Hilary started her slideshow with a group photo of the mothers posing in front of their hacienda wearing matching white tracksuits that read “Mother” on the leg.

In other images, the women were depicted having fun on a luxury shuttle, drinking red wine and jumping into a swimming pool.

Ashley, 37, shares one-year-old daughter Jupiter with husband Christopher French, 40.

Meghan, 28, and husband Daryl Sabara, 30, are parents to one-year-old son Riley.