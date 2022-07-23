Hilary Duff looks casual cool as she runs errands with daughter Banks, three, in West Hollywood

Hilary Duff looked effortlessly cool as she stepped out on Saturday to run errands with her daughter Banks.

The 34-year-old actress wore a graphic white T-shirt and trendy light blue jeans with rips at the knees.

The doting mother had her hands full, with three drinks and a cell phone in one, and her three-year-old daughter’s hand in the other, as she navigated the parking lot.

Comfortable for the outing, the singer slipped her feet into a pair of Birkenstock sandals.

The blonde beauty wore her locks parted in the middle and cascading over her shoulder and back.

She completed her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a quilted red crossbody bag.

The star accentuated her natural beauty with a hint of mascara and light brown eyeshadow for the outing.

Meanwhile, her little one looked adorable in a purple set and matched her mom with her own yellow sandas.

The How I Met Your Father star will share Banks and her second daughter, Mae James Bair, with husband Matthew Koma, 34, for a year.

The Lizzie McGuire star also shares son Luca, 10, with ex-husband, former hockey player Mike Comrie, 41, whom she was married to from 2010 to 2016.

The artist later moved on with the songwriter and the couple welcomed Banks into their lives in 2018.

The happy couple got engaged the following year and tied the knot in December.

Duff and Koma announced they expected to welcome another child into their lives in late 2020, and she gave birth to Mae in March last year.