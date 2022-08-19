Hilary Duff looks casual chic in tank top and sweatpants while stopping at a convenience store in LA

<!–

Hilary Duff looked relaxed as she stopped at a Los Angeles grocery store on Thursday.

The actress, 34, wore a white tank top and sweatpants during her afternoon outing.

Palm trees, umbrellas and other images associated with tropical locations made their way up the star’s trouser legs.

She wore large black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the harsh California sun and also carried a metallic silver purse.

Her dirty blond hair was parted in the middle and fell messy to the top of her chest.

The How I Met Your Father star’s appearance came just over a week after she revealed to fans that her one-year-old daughter Mae had hand, foot and mouth disease.

In a post to her Instagram story on Wednesday, August 10, the star wrote: “None of my other kids have ever had hand, foot, mouth so I’ve never seen it before and that looks awful, and I’ve I haven’t been able to be with her all day because I’m at work.’

“I love my job so much,” she continued, “but this is just a little shoutout to working parents who have to leave their kids at times that don’t feel natural, and it kind of goes against everything in your body to not be at such times with them.’

The Younger alum then offered reassurance to others in her position: “You do a good job, just as I know I do a good job by working hard for my family.”

‘But poor little baby! All this feels so weird, not to be with her.’

The actress is currently shooting the second season of HIMYF which is on Hulu. will be streamed

She shares Mae and daughter Banks, three, with husband Matthew Koma, 35. She is also mother to son Luca, 10, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that HFMD is common in children five years old and younger.

It is a contact disease that can be spread by hugging or kissing an infected person. The infection can also be spread by changing diapers and wiping noses.

It is most common in the summer and fall, and it usually clears up within seven to 10 days.

Adults can also contract the virus, but often show no symptoms, which means they can unknowingly pass it on to others.