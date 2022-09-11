Hilary Duff keeps it casual in a pink jacket as she supports her son at a soccer game in LA

Hilary Duff was spotted cheering her son on from the sidelines as she cheered him on during a soccer game in Los Angeles earlier Saturday.

The Lizzie McGuire alum, 34, wore a stylish casual ensemble consisting of classic jeans and a jacket during the cooler temperatures.

The beauty shares her 10-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband and professional hockey player, Mike Comrie.

Soccer Mom: Hilary Duff, 34, was spotted at her son, Luca,’s soccer game in Los Angeles earlier Saturday

She also shares two daughters, Mae and Banks, with her current husband, Matthew Koma.

The How I Met Your Father actress opted for a casual ensemble as she focused and watched the match.

She pulled on ripped blue jeans and added a long-sleeved pink jacket to keep warm in the cooler California weather.

To stay comfortable all day and to stroll the field, Hilary donned a pair of fashionable cheetah sandals.

The talented star was seen with a large, white water bottle in the crook of her elbow to stay well hydrated.

Enjoying the game: The Disney channel alum was seen smiling relaxing on a folding chair on the sidelines while watching the football game

To spice up her early fall look, Hilary added a gold watch to her left wrist to help her keep track of time with ease.

She also added a dainty gold necklace along with a pair of small earrings to complete her overall look.

The hard-working businesswoman was pictured carrying a cream-colored rectangular purse for a few items she needed on her outing.

Hilary’s blond hair was parted in the middle and her long locks fell naturally straight over her shoulders.

The What Dreams Are Made Of singer appeared to be in a good mood and was seen smiling as she enjoyed cheering on her son at his soccer game.

Happy: The actress and singer shares her son, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, and also shares her two daughters, Mae and Banks, with her current husband, Matthew Koma

Busy: Hilary was busy and on the go filming the hit reboot of the Hulu series, How I Met Your Father, which was recently renewed for a second season

Hilary recently opened up about self-confidence and her own body positivity during an interview with Women’s Health earlier in May.

‘I am proud of my body. I am proud that it has produced three children for me,” she explained to the publication.

The Cheaper By The Dozen actress added, “I’ve come to a peaceful place because of the changes my body has gone through.”

She revealed that she started to feel more confident after welcoming her one-year-old daughter, Banks, to the world in 2021.

“So, maybe be a mother again. It was a whole mix of things, of being settled and realizing that I am powerful, talented and smart. All mental things.’

Family time: the actress and singer often shares adorable snaps of herself posing with her kids

Happy couple: Hilary started dating singer-songwriter Matthew Koma in 2017 and the two tied the knot in 2019

In addition to focusing on important family time, Hilary was also seen on the set of How I Met Your Father, which was renewed for a second season earlier this year in February.

Before starting work on the Hulu spinoff series, based on the hit show How I Met Your Mother, the mother of three was in talks about rebooting the classic Disney channel show, Lizzie McGuire, which aired from 2001 to 2004.

Hilary and Disney+ announced that a new Lizzie revival show was in the works, but after a few creative differences, the show ground to a halt. The actress wanted to focus on Lizzie as an adult and even move the show to Hulu to escape the PG rating. Disney was not on board with the idea, however.

According to Variety, the star revealed there is still hope of bringing Lizzie McGuire back to life. “I don’t think it’s dead, and I don’t think it’s alive. I think it just kinda sits there.’

She also admitted that at first she had no interest in going back to her old character, but as she got older, her thoughts changed. “And one day I was like, ‘Yup.’ There’s a lot of love there.’