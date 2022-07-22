Hilary Duff keeps it casual as she steps out for lunch in Studio City

Hilary Duff cut a casual figure when she went to lunch in Studio City on Thursday.

The 34-year-old actress wore a high-necked beige tank top that showed off her muscular arms when she met an elderly male companion in the suburban San Fernando Valley.

The star of How I Met Your Father wore loose-fitting bright blue pants with large pleats at the front.

Lizzie Maguire’s alum wore black and white sneakers and carried a beige quilted handbag that hung from a knotted strap on her shoulder.

The blonde beauty pulled her long locks up into a loose topknot and wore a natural makeup palette with a nude lipstick, a pink blush and a light gold eyeshadow.

The Texas native wears a thick gold chain, gold stud earrings and a gold link bracelet.

The Best of My Heart singer kept both white papers and her car keys as she walked down the street.

Last week, Hilary discussed her family life during an interview with Entertainment tonight.

She shares daughters Banks, three, and Mae, one, with husband Matthew Koma, 35. Hilary and Matthew began dating in 2017 and married in December 2019.

Koma is a singer-songwriter and Billboard Music Award winner best known for his involvement in the Grammy-winning song Clarity, performed by Zedd.

The star is also mother to 10-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The former hockey player and performer were married from 2010 to 2016.

Speaking of her domestic life, Hilary told ET: “Some mornings it’s a beautiful chaos… This morning, my husband, he’s been on tour for the past month, so I’ve been up with the kids every morning for the past month. So he says, “Okay, honey, like you have a month where I get up with the kids every morning”… And this morning was like one of those TikToks where you try to, like, do everything you can to don’t hear all the noise and you don’t get any rest… So I just went down sleepy and I thought, “Okay, I’m in.”‘

She went on to say: ‘You know, this summer is a little easier, but normally it’s a lot of food, a lot of packed lunches, a lot of scrambling… A lot of walking about dogs, a lot of, like, holding a baby… It’s crazy and it’s also something i know you know day after day after day you think “oh my god i could really use a break” and then you know it’ll be over so fast and you’re going to miss it desperately .’

Hilary also shared some details about the new season of How I Met Your Father, which is expected to air on Hulu next year.

She said, “I’m going to sit in the writer’s room next week… I should have been there two weeks ago and I got COVID again… So the first time I got COVID, I like to shut us down on the first day of filming and then for the second time I thought, “Guys, I’m staying home.”

Hilary continued: ‘So I’m in the writer’s room next week and I’m super excited and then our table read shortly after, even though we don’t have any material and so I don’t know… I think maybe it’s starting at a high point for Sophie because, you know, she saw Ian show up and that will give her a boost after what happened to… Chris [Lowell’s] character Jesse.’