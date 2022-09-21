Hilary Duff holds hands with her husband of three years Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff seemed to be on good terms with her husband Matthew Koma.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old blonde beauty held the hand of her husband of three years after they enjoyed breakfast at the luxurious deli Joan’s On Third in Los Angeles.

At one point, the TV star took off her sunglasses to show off her flawless makeup while smiling from ear to ear as she flashed her wedding rings.

Duff wore a cute outfit that consisted of a beige cable cardigan with pockets over a tight white tank top and ripped blue wide-leg jeans.

The former child star added pointy beige shoes while holding a green and beige Chloe purse.

And the star was on-trend with layers of jewelry to match her earrings.

Her husband wore a denim jacket and olive green trousers with matching high top lace-up sneakers.

Koma also wore a silver watch to match his necklace, glasses, and cap.

After their morning meal, they were seen carrying takeout bags from Joan’s On Third and carrying drinks as well.

She drank a green smoothie while holding a coffee drink.

This comes after she was featured in a new fall campaign.

Duff has unveiled her exclusive limited-edition collection for Carter’s, where she serves as Chief Mom Officer.

Images of Duff revealing her exclusive collection were shared on Wednesday.

Hilary was seen wearing stylish fall baby clothes and accessories, which are on sale starting today.

Duff co-designed this exclusive Carter’s collection of stylish clothing and accessories to be versatile, with “bright colors and neutrals that are easy to mix and match,” according to a press release.

The collection consists of layered pieces and items that enable rapid change with options for boys, girls and a range of gender neutral styles.

The first collection of Hilary Duff x Carter, ranging in sizes 0-24M and priced from $12-$24, is available for a limited time on Carters.com. The collection will be launched in Carter stores in early October.