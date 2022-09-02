Hilary Duff goes California casual in bike shorts as she brings daughter Mae, one, on grocery run

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hilary Duff took her one-year-old daughter Mae on a shopping trip in sweltering Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 34-year-old mother of three was California casual in a simple t-shirt and cycling shorts that showed off her shapely legs.

The Lizzie McGuire star hid her signature blonde hair under a Yankees cap and was accentuated with an attractive black leather shoulder bag.

There she goes: Hilary Duff took her one-year-old daughter Mae on a grocery run in sweltering Los Angeles on Thursday

She warded off the throbbing August rays with stylish sunglasses on her latest outing with her youngest child.

You saw Hilary go to a squat to chat with her little bundle of joy after a stop at the local Kreation Juicery outpost.

The younger actress shares her daughters Mae, one, and Banks, three, with her second husband Matthew Koma, who was once in the band Eve 6.

She also has a 10-year-old son named Luca through her first marriage to former professional ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

If you get it: The 34-year-old mom of three was casual in California in a simple t-shirt and cycling shorts that showed off her curvaceous legs

The look: The Lizzie McGuire star hides her signature blonde hair under a Yankees cap and features an attractive black leather shoulder bag

Hilary recently started her Insta Stories and shared a charming text she received from her assistant Lauren about an interaction she had with Banks.

“Banks told a story at the camp…”my mom made bad chicken and now she has diarrhea…that’s what happens when you make bad chicken,” Lauren presented.

Hilary posted a screenshot of the text and joked, ‘WHOAAA! DO NOT TRUST YOUR CHILDREN! HOUSEGIRL OBLIGATES ME TO THE FOOTBALL COACHES.’

Shortly after Banks’ birth, Hilary hit the headlines by revealing that she mixed the placenta into a smoothie and drank it.

On the go: She warded off the throbbing August rays with stylish sunglasses on her latest outing with her youngest child

Baby Mine: Hilary was seen in a squat to chat with her little bundle of joy after a stop at the local Kreation Juicery outpost

She appeared on the Informed Pregnancy podcast and talked about her home birth and her unorthodox way of coping with her pregnancy.

‘I haven’t had such a delicious smoothie since I was about 10 years old; it was packed with calories with juice and fruit and everything was delicious,” she gushed.

Luca and Matt had to be careful in the kitchen, Hilary admitted, because part of the placenta had been diced and kept in the refrigerator.