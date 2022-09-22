WhatsNew2Day
Hilary Duff flashes her abs in a zebra-print bikini while enjoying a girls’ trip in Mexico

Entertainment
By Merry
Hilary Duff shows off her abs in a zebra print bikini as she enjoys a girls trip in Mexico

By Ashleigh Gray for Dailymail.Com

Published: 23:39, September 22, 2022 | Updated: 23:39, September 22, 2022

Hilary Duff showed her sexy side on Thursday when she took to Instagram with a selfie in a zebra print bikini.

It was just one of several outtakes the 34-year-old mother of three shared with her 22.8 million followers as she looked back on a recent girls trip to Los Cabos, Mexico.

In a snapshot posted to her Stories, the Women’s Health cover star bared her muscular midriff as she modeled the patterned swimwear.

In the smoldering image, the former Disney star wore an oversized blue shirt over the swimsuit.

She teased her muscular and tanned figure as she stood in front of a large mirror in what appeared to be a hotel room.

The How I Met Your Father actress wore gold hoop earrings and a short beaded necklace, completing the look with a textured beige bucket hat.

Her blonde hair grew out from under the stylish accessory and she wore multiple rings through both hands.

Plus, Duff flashed back to her luxurious trip to the tropical getaway while rocking a lavender top.

It was soundtracked by Harry Styles’ hit As It Was and featured her sipping a tall glass of coffee.

She captioned the photo in white font while writing, “Flying to Cabo this way was top-notch.”

She also tagged the travel company PS, “@reserveps”, and used the hashtag “#onlyatPS”.

Hilary, who is married to musician Matthew Koma, spent some time away from her husband and children over the holidays.

Together, the couple share Banks Violet Bair, three, and Mae James Bair, one. The star also has a son, Luca Cruz Comrie, ten, from her previous marriage.

Hilary has uploaded several photos from the holiday on social media, with the caption: “One for the books, cherubs, my heart is full and currently detoxing from da ruuuuum tennis match.”

Her followers poured in to like the post more than 40,000 times and leave flattering comments.

In the series of movies, the performer wore a sleeveless orange sequin top and while wearing her hair down.

She put chains together and smiled broadly as she and her friends gathered for the intimate photos.

Another photo from the trip showed Hilary laughing heartily as she matched one of her friends in sunglasses with the highlighted hair cropped back.

Duff recently unveiled a limited-edition clothing collection for Carter’s, for which she helped design baby clothes and accessories.

