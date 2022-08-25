Hilary Duff cuts sporty figure as she steps out in Studio City with daughter Banks

<!–

Hilary Duff was spotted on Wednesday afternoon spending quality time with her daughter Banks in Studio City.

The 34-year-old performer made it a point to hold the hand of her three-year-old daughter as they navigated the bustling city streets.

The actress shares Banks, as well as her youngest child Mae, one year old, with her husband of several years, Matthew Koma.

Duff showed a little skin as she rocked a pink gingham dress that exposed her tight arms and legs during the outing.

The star of Lizzie McGuire gave her look a sporty touch by donning a pair of white sneakers.

The actress kept a stylish leather bag slung over her right shoulder and adorned with a single necklace and a set of gold earrings.

Much of her gorgeous blonde hair was covered with a black cap as she made the most of the warm summer weather.

Duff and Koma first met when they collaborated on her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

However, before meeting her now-husband, the singer was married to former professional ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed a son named Luca, aged 10, before breaking up and divorcing in 2016.

The singer went on to see Koma, 35, and they announced she was pregnant with Banks in 2018.

Duff and her now-husband revealed they were engaged the following year and held a wedding ceremony in December.

The How I Met Your Father actress announced in October 2020 that she had become pregnant for the third time.

She finally gave birth to Mae in March of last year and since then her daughters have been featured countless times in photos shared on her Instagram account.

Duff spoke about parenting during an interview with romperwhere she stated that she was happy to have Koma by her side.

“I love being a parent with Matt … the mission of all my life is to be a good parent,” she said.

The artist went on to say that she and her husband enjoyed the ups and downs of raising children.

The actress commented, “We’re obsessed with our kids, even though we’re so exhausted.”