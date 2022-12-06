Hilary Duff, 35, reveals she suffered from a ‘horrifying’ eating disorder

<!–

Hilary Duff suffered from a ‘horrific’ eating disorder when she was 17 in the year 2004.

The 35-year-old star has reflected on the impact of childhood fame and the pressure she felt as a teen actress in the public eye.

“Because of my career path, I can’t help but say, ‘I’m in front of the camera and actresses are skinny.’ It was horrible,” she said Women’s Health Australia January 2023 issue.

The How I Met Your Father actress and Lizzie McGuire revealed that she has learned to appreciate her health and embrace a new focus.

She explained: ‘[I’m] valuing my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just improving the outside of my body.

“Spending time with people who make me feel good and share the same opinion about health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet.”

She has worked with personal trainer Dominic Leeder and he noticed how he approaches fitness for his clients.

He explained, “The most common unrealistic goal people have is wanting to lose a significant amount of weight quickly.

“I feel like it’s compounded by a lot of famous people who have gone on what I would call a fad diet, and lost an incredible amount of weight.

“They take pictures, you see it, but nobody knows what happens next. And often with fad diets it immediately deteriorates afterwards.

“Reaching your fitness goals is more like a marathon than a sprint. And by making it a marathon, my main focus for my clients is not just to reach their goal, but to maintain their goal. And if they do it quickly, they often don’t last.’

Meanwhile, earlier this year Hilary — who has son Luca, 10, with ex Mike Comrie and four-year-old daughter Banks and 19-month-old daughter Mae with husband Matthew Koma — celebrated her body with a nude photo shoot for Women’s Health magazine’s Body Issue.

She said at the time: ‘I’m proud of my body. I am proud that it has produced three children for me. I have come to a place where I am at peace with the changes my body has been going through.

“I also want people to know that there was a makeup artist who put glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position.”