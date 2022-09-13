Hilarious voicemail Prince Harry recorded for the Queen saying ‘Wassup, this is Liz!’ is revealed

<!–

Details of a hilarious voicemail Prince Harry recorded for the Queen, and her response to it, have been revealed.

Royal author Phil Dampier, writing in the Expressshared details of the message the Prince wrote when Her Majesty first got a cell phone and asked him to help her with it.

The message read, ‘Hey, wassup? This is Liz. Sorry I’m away from the throne. Press one for Philip, two for Charles and three for the corgis!’

While the monarch’s private secretary, Robin Janvrin, “got the fright of his life,” Phil said the Queen laughed at the funny recording.

The Queen (left) and Prince Harry (right) are said to have bonded very closely, enjoying each other’s sense of humor (pictured here in 2019, after leaving a wedding in Windsor)

According to royal author Phil Dampier, the Queen (pictured here in 2017 at Royal Ascot) just laughed when she heard the funny voicemail Prince Harry had recorded for her

The Queen is said to have had a close relationship with Prince Harry, with the couple enjoying each other’s sense of humor.

Following Her Majesty’s death last week in Balmoral, aged 96, the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex released a statement, which he shared yesterday.

In it, he praised his grandmother’s “sound advice” and “infectious smile” and called her a “guiding compass” through her dedication to service and duty.

Harry also referred to his ‘cute wife’ Meghan Markle; said he was grateful that the Queen had embraced her “beloved great-grandchildren”; and spoke of how he “cherished” the time he spent with the 96-year-old.

It read: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her devotion to service and duty.

She was admired and respected worldwide. Her unshakable grace and dignity remained true all her life and now her eternal legacy.

The Duke of Sussex paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother the Queen in a statement released yesterday

“Let’s repeat the words she spoke after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, words that can now offer comfort to all of us: ‘Life, of course, consists of last goodbyes as well as first encounters.’

He added: “Grandma, although this last goodbye brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all our first encounters – from my earliest childhood memories with you to the first time I met you as my commander in chief, to the first moment that you met my dear wife and embraced your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these moments I’ve shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not only by us, but by the whole world.

“And as for the first encounters, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III. Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice.

‘Thank you for your infectious smile. We smile too, knowing that you and Grandpa are now reunited, and both in peace together.’

