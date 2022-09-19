Hilarious video shows moment man screams hysterically while fighting off a squirrel

Hilarious video shows a teleworker having his conference call interrupted by an uninvited furry visitor – a rambunctious squirrel climbing in through his fireplace.

The hysterical clip shows the unidentified man concentrating on a virtual meeting in his home office, before suddenly jumping up in surprise at the sight of the animal.

Out of sight of a camera capturing the action, the squirrel sits by the doorway as the homeworker tries to go through with the call, visibly disturbed by the animal’s presence.

Seemingly aware that the squirrel had infiltrated his home before seeing the beast, the man in the footage had a bat behind his desk chair — and immediately took up arms after the squirrel revealed itself.

However, once armed with the potential squirrel slayer, the man quickly loses his cool — when the boisterous rodent suddenly leaps onto his desk with disturbing speed.

Hilarity – and chaos – then ensues, as the man lets out a series of high-pitched screams as he frantically tries to evict the unwanted house guest with the bat.

The hysterical clip shows the unidentified man concentrating on a virtual meeting in his home office, before suddenly jumping up in surprise at the sight of the animal

‘Oh my God! Oh my gosh!” screams the man in the footage posted to TikTok on Saturday, letting out a series of shrill screams as he climbs onto his chair and then his desk to evade the also frightened animal.

The husband warns his wife of the animal’s presence with even more frenetic screams, as he grabs hold of the bat as the squirrel runs rampant in his home office.

‘Jolie! Jolie!’ shouts the man in the 30-second clip, which looks like a scene from Tom and Jerry – has since racked up over 1.5 million views.

‘He is here!’ he then yells, suggesting the pair had already been to their unexpected guest prior to his recorded performance.

The TikToker who posted the video, @whoalaureik – who passes Lauren – noted in a comment that the animal had entered the residence through the chimney of the house.

Her account features two other videos of other close encounters with the man and other squirrels, who seem to have a habit of harassing him in and around his and his wife’s house.

Out of sight of a camera capturing the action, the squirrel sits by the doorway as the homeworker tries to go through with the call, visibly disturbed by the animal’s presence

Seemingly already aware that the squirrel had infiltrated his home before seeing the beast, the man in the footage had a bat behind his desk chair – and immediately took up arms after the squirrel revealed itself

As he lets out a series of high-pitched screams throughout the 30-second clip, the man climbs onto his desk to dodge the animal as it runs amok – in a scene straight out of Tom and Jerry

Once armed with the so-called squirrel slayer, the man quickly loses his cool when the boisterous rodent suddenly jumps onto his desk with disturbing speed.

One clip shows a single squirrel entering the homeowner’s home office when the man is not at his desk. Seemingly one step ahead of his four-legged nemesis, the visibly frightened man appears in the doorway of the room and slams the door shut, trapping the squirrel inside just before the clip cuts out.

Another shows the man encountering a squirrel outside his house propped up on his door. The man tries to approach the animal in the images, but frantically flees as soon as it starts to move.

All three clips — each posted in the past two days — feature the man’s now trademark shrill cry, which commentators were quick to joke about when watching the now viral clips.

“Imagine you’re the person on the other side,” commented one person, noting that the man never seemed to sign off on the still-running virtual meeting.

One user commented on the speed the squirrel displayed when it jumped onto the man’s desk. “The way the squirrel flew on the desk,” wrote the viewer, accompanied by a slew of laughing emojis.

The TikToker who posted the video, @whoalaureik – which goes by Lauren – noted in a comment that the animal had entered the residence through the chimney of the house

Another joked, “Perfectly articulated how I would act in the same situation.”

Meanwhile, someone else wondered how often an unauthorized break-in actually occurred, citing how the man was apparently already prepared for the squirrel’s presence with a bath within arm’s length of his desk.

“How many times has the squirrel interrupted its conference calls to keep a bat handy, my question!?!?!!” the user rightly asked.

In the meantime, it’s unclear whether the man in the footage has addressed his security concerns and whether the squirrel — or squirrels — are still at large. The location of the residence is also unclear – DailyMail.com contacted the poster for more details.

However, one of them is certain when you watch the clip – work, even from home, can drive you and your neighbors crazy.