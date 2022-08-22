Hilarious video shows frat boys at a rager going WILD for neighbor’s BABY

A hilarious video of rowdy college boys going crazy over their neighbor’s baby goes viral after the fraternities throw the baby its first college party.

The students, studying at the University of Southern California, Santa Cruz, can be seen jumping and saying “baby!” to sing. while their neighbor holds up his baby to take in all the glory.

The hundreds of frat boys gathered around the neighbor’s house as they went wild for the baby, who is seemingly just as confused as his mother standing behind him and taking in the whole healthy interaction.

The video was shared with the caption: ‘That moment when everyone at Greek life dayger starts cheering for the neighbor’s baby’

The baby’s father held up his son while the students who had been partying all day went crazy.

The baby is sure to be a future rushee as many even commented that his dad was “totally a former college boy” based on the way he held up his son.

Many also compared the moment to the movie The Lion King because of the way the baby’s father helped him up like Simba.

The video was viewed over 6.2 million times and users couldn’t get enough of it.

A follow-up video was then shared with the baby’s point of view documenting the hundreds of students partying as the baby sat back and watched in awe.

And many couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between the lively college students cheering for the baby and the hit movie Neighbors.

The film stars Zac Efron and Seth Rogen and shows the characters constantly fighting.

Rogen’s character tries to raise his baby while living next door to a dorm, which turns out to be a more difficult task than he imagined.

The video received thousands of comments from users who couldn’t wait to see more of the baby who attended another college party.

Other users took to the comment section to compare the happy moment with the hit movie.

“Baby’s first frat party,” said one user.

Another user commented, “Hahaha the ultimate neighbors.”

“Daddy is totally a former reformed college boy — he gets it, he’s raising his kid like Simba,” added another user.

One user wrote: ‘Baby never takes a nap.’

“Omg it’s like the movie neighbors lol,” said another user.