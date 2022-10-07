Hilarious TikTok video shows the stark difference between ABC and commercial TV weather

Viewers laughed at the contrast and decided which approach they preferred

An excited Sam Mac introduced his segment with a colorful, clapping cast

In the humorous video, ABC’s reporter was drowned out by Seven’s

An ABC producer’s video highlights the difference between ABC and Sunrise

A rare glimpse behind the scenes of Australian weather reporting has shown the difference between the national broadcaster and commercial television.

ABC Producer and Investigative Journalist Lucy Carter shared a video Thursday morning of her reporter Mahnaz Angury delivering a weather forecast at Sydney’s Observatory Hill for ABC News Breakfast.

In the video, however, Ms Carter quickly switched to rival Sunrise reporter ‘Sam Mac’ McMillan, who was filming at the same location.

In stark contrast to the ABC report, the Sunrise weather report featured a group of performing poodles and a festive Punjabi dance troupe.

The exuberant weatherman filled the rotunda with comments as Mrs Angury finished her report as his guests cheered behind.

A stoic Mrs Angury was still able to complete her piece as the racket started in the background.

McMillan then reported as he followed a poodle riding a scooter as traditional Indian Bhangra dancers clapped in the small room.

ABC reporter Mahnaz Angury (above) braved the weather, while a Sunrise crew did the same two meters away – but in a very different way

Veteran weather reporter Sam Mac’s (above) antics in the Observatory Hill rotunda stole the show behind the scenes as ABC’s New Breakfast producer captured the contrast in weather reports

Mrs Carter posted the hilarious fight to TikTok and later on Twitter with the caption: ‘This is spectacular’.

McMillan’s colorful cast promoted this week’s Australia’s Got Talent.

Crews were keen to film in front of the iconic Harbor Bridge after Sydney this week surpassed its wettest year on record with three months to go.

Both Ms Angury and Mr McMilan took to social media to laugh about the double booking in the rotunda.

Sunrise’s weather coverage included performances by talented poodles and traditional Punjabi Bhangra dances as 2022 became Sydney’s wettest year on record this week

Sam Mac, ‘the accidental weatherman’, took to Twitter to thank Mrs Angury for her patience.

“Shout-out to (Mahnaz Angury) who was a master and up for highlighting this exciting juxtaposition,” he wrote.

Ms Mahnaz, who only officially started reporting for News Breakfast this week, also got a laugh on Twitter after submitting her morning reports.

“Best believe this will be an integral part of my assessment,” she joked, retweeting her producer’s TikTok.

Some commentators disagreed on which approach they preferred.

“I prefer the ABC approach (to be honest),” one viewer commented.

However, another championed Mr McMillan’s showmanship and wanted the ABC to step it up.

‘Finally seeing the true toll of a decade of ABC budget cuts. That should be Sammy J on that scooter,’ he laughed.

One commenter took a dig at Sunrise’s man, writing: ‘Imagine wasting your life doing this for your ‘profession’.’

But Aunt Mrs. Carter quickly shut them down.

‘Personally, I think (Mr Mac) is one of the best in the business. There are different ways of doing things – not a right/wrong binary,’ she wrote.

However, Mrs. Angury’s piece for camera was most praised.

‘Mahnaz Angury always shows balance and focus during her reporting. Showing great professionalism here. Well done Mahnaz,’ one new fan commented.

‘Talk about focus!!’ said another.