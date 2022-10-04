Hilarious social media posts show toe-curling examples of people incorrectly correcting others

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

“Pride goes before a fall,” the old saying goes, and these hilarious social media posts certainly support that idea.

These posts from social media users in North America and the UK, collected in a gallery by Bored Pandashows that people deceive themselves by incorrectly correcting others.

Below the posts show several people trying to correct the spelling and doing it wrong.

Another shows a man being patronizing about what he believes to be a pregnancy test, but is in fact a Covid test.

Here, FEMAIL shares the most embarrassing times when people incorrectly corrected others…

This person mixed up his red, white and blue flags when a Liberia flag reminded him of the US

Getting you and you mixed up is a common mistake, but not as wonderfully ironic (and incorrect) as in this post

An Uber driver, believed to be based in the US, reveals how a passenger made a chilling attempt to make a point

People from all over the world have shared the most humiliating moments a person has tried to correct them – but they were ultimately wrong (the pictured, somewhat grumpy man, believed to be living in the UK, had completely wrong when they thought a Covid test was a pregnancy test)

Elves NOT Elves! A person, in an unknown location, was left humiliated after they tried to correct a person who they believed had miscounted their cutlery

Spelling counts, according to the somewhat pompous person, who is believed to be from North America, who ‘corrected’ this post – too bad they got it wrong!

You missed the joke! This US-based poster set its sights on the wrong ‘author’ when they falsely denounced Stephen King’s spelling

A poster, from the US, made the crucial mistake of assuming that all other people on the planet live in the United States – only to be told they were wrong

One person, believed to be from Portugal, revealed how they were taught by their five-year-old niece about the difference between a doe and a deer

This US based social media user seemed totally confused about the difference between the distances in this funny cartoon

A Twitter user, from an unknown location, continued to cry after complaining about young people who didn’t understand how television used to work

So a single gram of diamonds weighs 15 grams, you say? And the weight of diamonds is the only reason they aren’t used to make body armor. Logical logic…

One user seemed to suggest that the Statue of Liberty was not only the tallest “man-made structure” but that it was “literally built by America”

According to the logic of these people, Spaniards don’t exist, but their language mysteriously does